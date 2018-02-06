Home > Sports > Football >

Nasarawa United defeated Yobe Desert Stars to move out of the relegation zone of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), in the final fixture to complete matchday seven fixtures.

Nasarawa United continued the trend of matchday seven as they prevented away side Yobe Desert stars from scoring.

Nasarawa inflicted a 3 - 0 defeat on NPFL newcomers Yobe Desert Stars, through goals by Abubakar Sadiq in the 33rd minute, Thomas Zenke in the 37th minute, and Kabiru Balogun in the 71st minute.

 

The result sees Nasarawa move from the relegation zone to 11th on the table.

 

The match between Nasarawa and Yobe also completes matchday seven results in the NPFL.

The addition of goals in the Nasarawa vs Yobe match means that a total of 20 goals were scored in matchday seven fixtures.

 

Matchday seven results show that there were no aways wins, and no away side registered a goal.

A rescheduled matchday 6 game between Niger Tornadoes and Heartland will hold on Wednesday, February 7.

 

The NPFL continues with matchday 8 on Sunday, February 11.

Here are the Fixtures

Wikki Tourists FC  vs  Lobi Stars FC 

FC Ifeanyi Ubah vs Heartland FC

Kwara United FC vs Katsina United FC 

Niger Tornadoes vs FC Nasarawa United

FC Yobe Desert Stars vs FC Rivers United

FC Go Round vs FC Abia Warriors

FC Rangers Int’l vs FC  El-Kanemi Warriors

FC Enyimba Int’l vs FC  Plateau United FC 

Sunshine Stars vs Kano Pillars FC 

MFM FC vs Akwa United

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi
