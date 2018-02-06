Nasarawa back to winning ways after comfortable win over Yobe Desert Stars
Nasarawa United defeated Yobe Desert Stars to move out of the relegation zone of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), in the final fixture to complete matchday seven fixtures.
Nasarawa United continued the trend of matchday seven as they prevented away side Yobe Desert stars from scoring.
Nasarawa inflicted a 3 - 0 defeat on NPFL newcomers Yobe Desert Stars, through goals by Abubakar Sadiq in the 33rd minute, Thomas Zenke in the 37th minute, and Kabiru Balogun in the 71st minute.
The result sees Nasarawa move from the relegation zone to 11th on the table.
The match between Nasarawa and Yobe also completes matchday seven results in the NPFL.
The addition of goals in the Nasarawa vs Yobe match means that a total of 20 goals were scored in matchday seven fixtures.
Matchday seven results show that there were no aways wins, and no away side registered a goal.
A rescheduled matchday 6 game between Niger Tornadoes and Heartland will hold on Wednesday, February 7.
The NPFL continues with matchday 8 on Sunday, February 11.
