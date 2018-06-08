Pulse.ng logo
2018 FIFA World Cup Debutants Panama arrive Russia with stylish hats

The Panama team showed no signs of nerves as they arrived Russia with stylish hats.

  • Published:
Panama squad turned up in Russia with fancy hats for the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Debutants Panama arrived in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with stylish hats.

Panama who are the lowest ranked team going into the tournament arrived in the Saransk, Russia for their first ever world cup tournament.

Panama arrived Russia in style

The players who will be representing over two million people showed no sign of nerves as they are on the verge of making history for their country.

Panama players were all smiles as they touched down in Russia

The light-coloured hats reportedly originated in Ecuador but had its limelight when President Roosevelt wore one in 1906 at the construction of the Panama canal.

Upon their arrival in Russia payers of Panama took to their social media accounts posting selfies and videos.

A video clip of their arrival in Russia was posted on the country's federation Twitter account which showed the players soaking in the excitement before the competition starts.

Panama defeated Costa Rica to qualify for the tournament and will now take on Belgium in their group G opening match of the competition, before facing England and then Tunisia.

