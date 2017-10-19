Home > Pulse Sports >

FIFA :  World football governing body in deal to end FIFPro transfer complaint

FIFA World football governing body in deal to end FIFPro transfer complaint

FIFA on Thursday reached a deal it hopes will lead to footballers union FIFPro withdrawing its complaint to the European Commission over "transfer market madness".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FIFA's vice-president Victor Montagliani said they had reached a three-party agreement "on the narrow issues" with the World Leagues Forum, FIFPro and the European Club Association play

FIFA's vice-president Victor Montagliani said they had reached a three-party agreement "on the narrow issues" with the World Leagues Forum, FIFPro and the European Club Association

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

FIFA on Thursday reached a deal it hopes will lead to footballers union FIFPro withdrawing its complaint to the European Commission over "transfer market madness".

World football's governing body FIFA plans to launch an investigation into transfers after this summer's record-breaking window sparked renewed unease at FIFPro.

Neymar's staggering world record 222 million euros move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain was described by the union as "the latest example of how football is ever more the domain of a select group of rich, mostly European-based clubs".

FIFA's vice-president Victor Montagliani said they had reached a three-party agreement "on the narrow issues" with the World Leagues Forum, FIFPro and the European Club Association.

"We're looking at broader issues as relates to the transfer system and we're looking at setting up a sub committee," the Canadian added.

Thursday's agreement must be ratified by FIFA at a meeting in Kolkata next week before FIFPro withdraws its action.

FIFPro lodged its complaint against FIFA with the European Commission in September, 2015, challenging the current transfer system as "anti-competitive, unjustified and illegal".

The players' union asked the EC to consider the argument that transfer regulations "prevent clubs from fairly competing on the market" which in turn is "harming the interest of players, small and medium sized professional teams".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Champions League Goalkeeping gaffe hands Man Utd win at Benficabullet
2 Champions League Liverpool hit seven to silence Klopp criticsbullet
3 Champions League Spurs hold Real as City down Napolibullet

Related Articles

Jack Warner Ousted FIFA executive rejoices in US World Cup flop
Valcke Ex-FIFA secretary at CAS to appeal 10-year corruption ban
Gianni Infantino FIFA president calls on Argentina to 'do more' for football
2026 World Cup FIFA pledges 'transparent' bid
Paris Saint-Germain Swiss probe PSG's Al-Khelaifi and ex-FIFA executive over corruption
Nasser Al-Khelaifi Swiss target PSG boss, ex-FIFA exec in World Cup rights probe

Sports

Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill pictured after the FIFA World Cup 2018 European play-off draw in Zurich on October 17, 2017
Michael O'Neill Northern Ireland coach admits drink-driving
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (3L) celebrates his goal during their Champions League match against Benfica in Lisbon on Ocotber 18, 2017
Champions League English clubs bite back in tournament
Bayern Munich's head coach Jupp Heynckes reacts during the Champions League group B match against Celtic Glasgow October 18, 2017
Bundesliga Bayern flourish under 'father-figure' Heynckes
Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dives for the ball sduring a warm up before the UEFA Champions League group H football match against Real Madrid October 17, 2017
Tottenham FC Lloris feels vindicated by Spurs progress