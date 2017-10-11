Home > Pulse Sports >

FIFA :  World football governing body hits Pakistan with ban over 'interference'

FIFA World football governing body hits Pakistan with ban over 'interference'

FIFA announced on Wednesday it has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for "third-party interference", in a rare move by the sport's governing body to issue a blanket ban targeting a country.

  • Published:
A Pakistani security guard closes the main entrance of Pakistan Football Federation office in Lahore on October 11, 2017 play

A Pakistani security guard closes the main entrance of Pakistan Football Federation office in Lahore on October 11, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

FIFA announced on Wednesday it has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for "third-party interference", in a rare move by the sport's governing body to issue a blanket ban targeting a country.

The suspension centres on an internal feud at the PFF. This led a court to appoint an administrator to run its affairs in violation of FIFA requirements that such a body be managed independently.

"The PFF representative and club teams are no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted," FIFA said in a statement.

Senior PFF official Colonel Ahmed Yar Lodhi said he had long anticipated the ban following the government's intervention in the federation's affairs.

"We are FIFA's recognised body but the government interfered in our affairs and did not let us work," Lodhi told AFP.

"This situation was unacceptable for FIFA and they have now decided to impose a ban on Pakistan membership, which is very unfortunate."

In 2015 FIFA suspended Indonesia over government meddling in the country's football association. It lifted the suspension the following year.

The ban on Pakistan comes as neighbour and arch-rival India hosts the U17 World Cup.

Pakistan boasted a top place in Asian football until the early 1970s, but a lack of government support and poor infrastructure helped push them as low as 200th currently in the FIFA football rankings.

The game is growing in popularity once more, however, even in a country obsessed with cricket.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 World Cup Qualifiers Messi's treble fires Argentina to tournament as...bullet
2 2018 World Cup Cahill late show ends Syria's fairytale runbullet
3 World Cup Qualifiers Portugal and France clinch World Cup spotsbullet

Related Articles

2018 World Cup South American qualifying table
Luis Figo Portugal legend becomes UEFA advisor
Valcke Ex-FIFA secretary at CAS to appeal 10-year corruption ban

Sports

Australia's players celebrate victory as Syrian players look dejected after their 2018 World Cup football qualifying match in Sydney
2018 World Cup CONCACAF qualifying results
France's Antoine Griezmann (L) shoots and scores a goal during their FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification match against Belarus at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on October 10, 2017
France Country passes test to clinch World Cup spot
Former Inter Milan's player Luis Figo was FIFA World Player of the Year in 2001, a year after winning the Ballon d'Or
Luis Figo Portugal legend becomes UEFA advisor
Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela has not played for nearly 12 months due to hip problems
Premier League Rose, Lamela return to Spurs training