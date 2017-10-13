Home > Pulse Sports >

Federer, Nadal :  Players feast in 'China's most exclusive restaurant'

Federer, Nadal Players feast in 'China's most exclusive restaurant'

Access is strictly limited to players, their coaching teams and dignitaries -- hence why tournament bosses say it is so exclusive.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Each year a chef from a Michelin-starred establishment in China oversees the restaurant, where Friday's specials included baked cod, grilled sea bass and steamed salmon fillet play

Each year a chef from a Michelin-starred establishment in China oversees the restaurant, where Friday's specials included baked cod, grilled sea bass and steamed salmon fillet

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

They call it "the most exclusive restaurant in China". There are absolutely no reservations and Roger Federer is apparently a big fan.

Welcome to "The Club", the usually off-limits inner sanctum of the Shanghai Masters where the likes of Swiss legend Federer, world number one Rafael Nadal and the rest of the world's top men's tennis players eat, drink and relax.

Access is strictly limited to players, their coaching teams and dignitaries -- hence why tournament bosses say it is so exclusive.

Each year a chef from a Michelin-starred establishment in China oversees the restaurant, where Friday's specials included baked cod, grilled sea bass and steamed salmon fillet.

The buffet boasts everything from salads and imported Serrano ham to Japanese bento boxes and Chinese delicacies.

Access is strictly limited to players, their coaching teams and dignitaries -- hence why tournament bosses say it is so exclusive play

Access is strictly limited to players, their coaching teams and dignitaries -- hence why tournament bosses say it is so exclusive

(AFP)

Or one can order off the menu, which has pizzas designed and named by Nadal and Federer.

Federer's "Figalicious" pizza consists of fresh sliced figs, parma ham, fresh rocket, truffle oil and creme fraiche, with the optional choice of mozzarella.

Definitely no pineapple for the 19-time Grand Slam winner.

Nadal's "The Pallofistica" is a more simple affair -- tomato, mozzarella, anchovies, olives and prawns.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 FIFA World football governing body hits Pakistan with ban over...bullet
2 Valcke Ex-FIFA secretary at CAS to appeal 10-year corruption banbullet
3 Luis Figo Portugal legend becomes UEFA advisorbullet

Related Articles

Australian Open Competition 'top of Serena's mind', says tournament director
Roger Federer Player thrilled with 2017 rebound
Laver Cup Federer leads Europe to maiden title
Japan Open David Goffin claims title
Rafael Nadal 'We're not 20 years old any more,' Tennis star says
Japan Open Mannarino defeats Cilic, reaches Tokyo finals
Japan Open Goffin fights back to down Gasquet in Tokyo
Japan Open Raonic injury woes mount in Tokyo
Milos Raonic Canadian tramples Troicki on return in Tokyo

Sports

Leicester had asked FIFA to ratify the transfer after the paperwork for Adrien Silva's £22 million deadline-day move from Sporting Lisbon was submitted just 14 seconds late
Premier League Adrien Silva trains with Leicester as club mulls transfer appeal
The Chinese FA said Thursday it will bring in foreign referees to officiate selected Super League games starting this weekend and later introduce use of video replay in response to recent pitch controversies.
China Chinese FA drafts in foreign refs to halt controversies
Paris Saint Germain's Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi speaks during a press conference to present Brazilian superstar Neymar at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 4, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain Swiss probe PSG's Al-Khelaifi and ex-FIFA executive over corruption
Thomas Mueller struggled to crack the Bayern starting line-up under Carlo Ancelotti
Bundesliga Bayern have 'no more excuses', says Mueller