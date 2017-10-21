Fanz Championship Africa :  Celebrities go to battle as 16 teams of the Fanz Championship Africa season 4 emerge

Home > Pulse Sports >

  • Published:
The die is cast. The gladiators are rearing to go. All is set for another exciting season of the most exciting Football show on TV, the Fanz Championship Africa.

The Fanz Championship Game Show is another initiative supported by MTN which is aimed at rewarding subscribers’ passion for the game. 

play

 

Last season, the show featured various teams comprising football enthusiasts from across the country. The teams, led by celebrity coaches, slugged it out in a series of football quizzes for the grand prize of 2 million Naira and community projects worth millions of Naira.

The fun and excitement continues this season as the 16 participating teams that will do battle for the grand prize of 2 million Naira and community projects worth millions of Naira have been announced. Just like last season, each of the teams will be coached by a host of celebrities.

Multiple award winning Nigerian actress, Kiki Omeli, will lead the Emirate Stallion team while ace comedian, Woli Arole, will be seated on the saddle as coach of Living Spring FC. Veteran sportscaster, Jide Alabi, will have to bring all of his experience from the newsroom to bear as he attempts to lead the Sunshine Blazers to glory while fellow sportscaster; Deji Omotoyinbo, will also be the coach of the Gateway Squad.

play

 

 ‘Mama Crooner,’ Maryokun will be the celebrity coach for Caliphate Warriors, while popular Nigerian singer and producer, Jaywon takes charge of Pacesetters.

Other celebrity coaches for the season include DJ Neptune - Heartbeat Royale, Lolo1- Peaceville FC, Sossick- Coal City FC, Boma - Treasure FC, Bash - Excellence United, Bada Akintunde Johnson - Liberal Force, and Min Jin - Aso Rockerz.

You too can be a part of the show and win exciting prizes. Just download the app to get up to date, blow by blow information about the show. You can also participate in the weekly MTN Arsenal Moment home Fans quiz where Fans can win prizes every week.

 

Tune into NTA network every Saturday at 9:30am, Kwese Sports TV at 3:30pm, NTA International or DSTV at 6:30pm, Get TV at 7.30pm with a repeat on Sunday at 3:30pm to join other football lovers across Nigeria to watch the goals, near misses and most exciting team.

This is a sponsored post.

