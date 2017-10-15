Home > Pulse Sports >

Premier League :  Rooney rides to Everton's rescue

Premier League Rooney rides to Everton's rescue

Wayne Rooney came to Ronald Koeman's rescue as the Everton striker's last-gasp penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Everton's English striker Wayne Rooney appeals for a free kick during the English Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion in Brighton, southern England on October 15, 2017 play

Everton's English striker Wayne Rooney appeals for a free kick during the English Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion in Brighton, southern England on October 15, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wayne Rooney came to Ronald Koeman's rescue as the Everton striker's last-gasp penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Everton boss Koeman was on the brink of another damaging defeat after Anthony Knockaert put Brighton ahead eight minutes from full-time at the Amex Stadium.

But Brighton captain Bruno was penalised for fouling Dominic Calvert-Lewin in stoppage-time and Rooney stepped up to score the crucial equaliser.

"We are in a difficult situation but it's one thing to come out of this and show fight like we did today," Koeman said.

"At least we got one point, a point well deserved. We were mostly the better team.

"My whole football life is pressure, if I don't get pressure from outside I put pressure on myself."

While Koeman will be relieved to avoid a fifth defeat in Everton's last six Premier League games, the Toffees once again looked poor for long periods and remain without an away win since January.

The under-fire Dutchman tried to solve Everton's goalscoring problems by restoring Rooney to the attack, but until the penalty the former England captain hardly had a sniff of goal.

With the fixture being televised live in India -- but strangely not in England -- the Asian audience had little to enjoy from a scrappy encounter until the final 10 minutes.

Having soaked up Everton's early pressure, Brighton became more adventurous and only a brave goal-line clearance from Michael Keane denied Lewis Dunk from six yards out.

In the second half, Everton right-back Mason Holgate darted into the penalty area and his fierce cross-shot was palmed away by Mathew Ryan.

Koeman's frustration turned to despair when Jose Izquierdo's drive rebounded into the path of Knockaert, who smashed it past Jordan Pickford to give the hosts the lead in the 82nd minute.

But Bruno's clumsy elbow into the neck of Calvert-Lewin in the penalty area earned Everton a reprieve as Rooney stepped up to roll in the spot-kick.

Everton almost snatched a winner at the death but Ryan pulled off a fine double save to deny Kevin Mirallas.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Premier League City crush Stoke with magnificent seven, Palace stun Chelseabullet
2 Premier League Man Utd held at Liverpool as Mourinho parks busbullet
3 Premier League Seven up City put Stoke to the swordbullet

Related Articles

Premier League Guardiola tries to heal Pochettino rift
Premier League Newcastle punch up pair make peace
Premier League Man Utd held at Liverpool as Mourinho parks bus
Premier League Mourinho, Klopp at odds over Anfield stalemate
Premier League Wenger rues Arsenal panic after penalty dispute
Premier League Seven up City put Stoke to the sword
Premier League City crush Stoke with magnificent seven, Palace stun Chelsea
Premier League Zaha inspires Palace to Chelsea win
Premier League Eriksen strike ends Spurs' Wembley hoodoo
Nigeria Women Premier League Nasarawa Amazons win 2017 NWPL title

Sports

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles final match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on October 15, 2017.
Shanghai Masters Federer beats great rival Nadal to win tournament
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hits a return against China's Wang Qiang during their Hong Kong Open semi-final match, on October 14, 2017
Hong Kong Open Typhoon puts WTA final in doubt
Tim Cahill of Australia (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Syria during their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying match, in Sydney, on October 10, 2017
World Cup Australia unity call as dates set for play-off
Jermell Charlo knocks out Erickson Lubin in the first round during their WBC Junior Middleweight Title bout, at Barclays Center of Brooklyn, in New York, on October 14, 2017
WBC Charlo KOs Lubin to retain boxing crown