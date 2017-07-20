Home > Pulse Sports >

Dylan Hartley :  England skipper pens new Northampton deal

Dylan Hartley England skipper pens new Northampton deal

Hartley was replaced as Saints captain in 2015 having previously worn the armband for seven years...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England's Dylan Hartley holds the Calcutta Cup trophy as leaves the pitch atfter winning the Six Nations international rugby union match against Scotland at Twickenham stadium in south west London on March 11, 2017 play

England's Dylan Hartley holds the Calcutta Cup trophy as leaves the pitch atfter winning the Six Nations international rugby union match against Scotland at Twickenham stadium in south west London on March 11, 2017

(AFP/File)

George Ford England fly-half wants England to match Pumas' passion
Dylan Hartley Ken Owens injury could pave way for England captain's Lions call
Steve Hansen Lions 'clutching at straws' -- All Blacks coach
Dylan Hartley Borthwick backs 'resilient' England captain to recover from Lions snub
British and Irish Lions Warburton to captain team in New Zealand as Hartley misses out
British and Irish Lions Gatland's pride of Lions set to be revealed
Dylan Hartley Jones backs under-fire England skipper
Dylan Hartley England captain won't stand for Grand Slam 'failure'
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

England skipper Dylan Hartley has signed a new deal with Premiership side Northampton Saints and has been re-appointed as club captain, it was revealed Wednesday.

Hartley was replaced as Saints captain in 2015 having previously worn the armband for seven years, but the New Zealand-born player has resumed the role from flanker Tom Wood, who led the club to a seventh-placed finish in the league last season.

The hooker -- capped 86 times by England -- has made 229 appearances for Northampton since arriving in 2006 from Worcester Warriors, and was part of the side that won the 2014 Premiership title.

Hartley's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2017/18 season, and the length of his new deal has not yet been disclosed by the club.

The 31-year-old, who was a surprise omission from the Lions squad that drew in New Zealand, is delighted yet slightly shocked that he was asked to lead the Saints once again.

"It was an easy decision to commit my long-term playing future to Northampton Saints," Hartley told the club's website.

"When Jim approached me about taking on the captaincy I was surprised. For me the timing is right and it is certainly a challenge I want to take on. I'm very passionate about the Saints and would love to see us competing for trophies. We have some valuable experience within the squad that will be driving the team forward this year."

Northampton director of rugby Jim Mallinder is delighted to hand back captain's responsibilities to his long-serving hooker.

"Dylan has rightly received recognition as a superb captain for club and country," said Mallinder.

"He led the team during a very successful period for us, has the respect of the rest of the squad and coaches alike, and knows what it takes to win silverware."

Hartley -- despite being blighted by disciplinary problems throughout his career -- has led England to back-to-back Six Nations titles.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Women Football Netherlands, Denmark win women's Euro openersbullet
2 Spieth British Open field is wide open - golferbullet
3 In Senegal Eight dead in football stadium crush: ministerbullet

Sports

Omar Gonzalez of the US celebrates after scoring a goal against El Salvador during their 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final match, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 19
CONCACAF Gold Cup US battle into semi-finals
Romania's Simona Halep returns against Britain's Johanna Konta during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships on July 11, 2017
Washington Open Halep, Raonic, Dimitrov take wildcards
Britain's Chris Froome (R), wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speaks to France's Romain Bardet during the 17th stage of the Tour de France between Le La Mure and Serre-Chevalier in the French Alps on July 19, 2017
Tour de France Last chance for Bardet on brutal Izoard climb
US golfer Dustin Johnson putts on the 14th green during a practice round at Royal Birkdale golf course near Southport, north-west England, on July 19, 2017, ahead of the 146th British Open
British Open Dustin Johnson aiming to emerge from pack