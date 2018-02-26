news

Nigeria's men basketball team (D'Tigers) on Sunday, February 25 beat Mali 82 - 59 in their third qualification match for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup.

Playing in their newly unveiled jerseys D'Tigers won the first quarter, 21 - 5, the Malians played better in the second quarter as it finished 21 - 37 to Nigeria.

The third quarter ended 57 - 42 in favour of D'Tigers, and they sealed the win as it finished 82 - 59 after the fourth quarter.

D'Tigers won their first match on Friday, February 23 as they beat Uganda (102 - 86) as they began their qualification process for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup.

After victory in their first match D'Tigers beat Rwanda 108 - 53 in their second qualifier played on Saturday, February 24.

FIBA Men's World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria's men Basketball team (D'Tigers) will continue their qualifiers on Friday, June 29, against Uganda, in the second leg fixtures.