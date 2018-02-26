Home > Sports >

D'tigers, beat Mali in FIBA qualifiers

D'tigers Nigeria beat Mali 82 - 59 in FIBA qualifiers

D'tigers continued their winning start to the FIBA Men's World Cup qualifiers with victory over Mali in their third game

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play D'Tigers beat Mali 82 - 59 in FIBA qualifiers
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria's men basketball team (D'Tigers) on Sunday, February 25 beat Mali 82 - 59 in their third qualification match for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup.

Playing in their newly unveiled jerseys D'Tigers won the first quarter,  21 - 5, the Malians played better in the second quarter as it finished 21 - 37 to Nigeria.

The third quarter ended 57 - 42 in favour of D'Tigers, and they sealed the win as it finished 82 - 59 after the fourth quarter.

 

D'Tigers won their first match on Friday, February 23 as they beat Uganda (102 - 86) as they began their qualification process for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup.

 

After victory in their first match D'Tigers beat Rwanda 108 - 53 in their second qualifier played on Saturday, February 24.

 

FIBA Men's World Cup qualifiers

D'tigers play D'Tigers are scheduled to begin the qualifiers for the FIBA Men's World Cup (NBBF)

Nigeria's men Basketball team (D'Tigers) will continue their qualifiers on Friday, June 29, against Uganda, in the second leg fixtures.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 For Wakanda United’s Lingard, Pogba  celebrate winner against Chelsea in...bullet
2 Top Draw Arsenal to face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16bullet
3 D'tigers Nigeria beat Rwanda 108 - 53 in FIBA qualifiersbullet

Related Articles

World Women Basketball Championship D’Tigresses, Federation dream gold in Spain 2018
Pulse List 2017 5 best Nigerian sports teams of the year
D'Tigers Nigeria's Basketball team drops 6 spots in FIBA ranking
D'tigers Nigeria beat Uganda 102 - 86 in FIBA qualifiers
D'tigers Check out the new jerseys for Nigeria's basketball team
D’Tigress Players receive N1M each from Buhari for AfroBasket win
D'tigers Nigeria beat Rwanda 108 - 53 in FIBA qualifiers
FIBA African Champions Cup Istafanus blames inexperience for poor outing
D’Tigers D’Tigers to play Australia, Canada and New Zealand
D’Tigress Nigeria to face Australia, Turkey, Argentina at FIBA World Cup

Sports

Scott Westgarth
Scott Westgarth British boxer dies from injuries sustained in Saturday's fight
Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku Manchester United striker reveals they planned the winning goal against Chelsea
David De Gea
David De Gea Manchester United want £88M for goalkeeper
John Mikel Obi
John Mikel Obi Siasia says Super Eagles midfielder is better than Luka Modric