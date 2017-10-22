Bosnian sixth seed Damir Dzumhur claimed his second ATP title on Sunday with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 defeat of Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis in the final of the Kremlin Cup.

Dzumhur, 25, who won his maiden trophy at Saint Petersburg last month to become the first Bosnian to win an ATP Tour title, prevailed in one hour 39 minutes to level his record with Berankis at two all.

"There's something special here in Russia," Dzumhur said.

"Today I tried to make good serves and it worked well. I also made some amazing backhands.

"I was a bit lucky but that's tennis, we need to be lucky to win some games."

Dzumhur, ranked 38th, looked slightly more focused from the start breaking his rival's serve twice to take the opening set in 31 minutes.

But in the second set Dzumhur suddenly lost his nerve allowing Berankis, 169th in the world and in only his second ATP final, to produce three breaks to level at one set all after one hour five minutes on court.

No big serves were produced in the deciding set before the ninth game, when Dzumhur made the deciding break.