Hosts and other 15 nations have booked their place in the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup
READ MORE: All results and scorers after the second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Russia
Uruguay
Croatia
Sweden
Portugal
Spain
Denmark
France
Mexico
England
Brazil
Switzerland
Colombia
Japan
Belgium
Argentina
Below is the full list of countries that have confirmed their exit after round of 16 after round two
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Peru
Costa Rica
Panama
Tunisia
Poland
Nigeria
Senegal
Iceland
Serbia
Australia
Iran
South Korea
Germany