Home > Pulse Sports >

Claude Puel named as new Leicester City manager

Claude Puel Ex-Southampton boss named as new Leicester City manager

Puel will take charge of his first game on Sunday when the Foxes host Everton.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Claude Pue play

New Leicester manager Claude Puel, 56, a former manager of Monaco, Lyon and Southampton, will take charge of his first game on Sunday when the Foxes host Everton at the King Power Stadium

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Premier League champions Leicester City on Wednesday named ex-Southampton boss Claude Puel as their new manager following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare last week.

Leicester won the title under Claudio Ranieri in 2015-16 but parted company with the Italian in February and despite a good recovery under Shakespeare at the end of last season, they are only a point above the relegation places this term.

Puel, 56, also a former manager of Monaco, Lyon and Nice in France, will take charge of his first game on Sunday when the Foxes host Everton at the King Power Stadium.

"When we began the process of identifying a new manager, the board quickly established the profile of candidate we needed to take the club forward and Claude Puel was a perfect fit," said Leicester City vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

"Upon meeting Claude, his attention to detail, knowledge of our squad, understanding of our potential and his vision to help us realise it were extremely impressive.

"He quickly emerged as the outstanding candidate and I am delighted we will have the opportunity to reinforce our long-term vision, aided significantly by his expertise."

The Frenchman, who was dismissed by Southampton in June after just one season in charge despite finishing eighth in the Premier League, said it was a "great privilege" to become the new Leicester manager.

"The opportunity to help the club build on its remarkable recent achievements is a truly exciting one and I'm looking forward to working with the owners, players, staff and supporters to deliver further lasting success," he said.

Puel also has European pedigree, steering Lyon into the Champions League finals semi-finals in 2010 -- masterminding a 2-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid along the way.

Leicester shocked the football world two seasons ago by seeing off the Premier League powerhouses to secure the title, with the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez stealing the headlines.

But despite reaching the Champions League quarter-finals last year, Leicester struggled in the league until a late-season flourish lifted them to 12th in the table.

This season has been another struggle, with just two wins in their first nine fixtures, although they eased the pressure at the weekend with a 2-1 victory at Swansea City, which lifted them to 14th in the table.

Shakespeare, 53, was promoted from his role as assistant coach on an interim basis following the shock dismissal of Ranieri and in June he was handed a three-year contract.

Puel will be supported by Michael Appleton, who retains his role as assistant manager.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 French Ligue 1 Ref fell for 'Marseille theatrics' says sent-off Neymarbullet
2 Premier League EPL 'Big Six' thwarted in bid for larger TV cutbullet
3 Bayern Munich Hummels fit for Leipzig Cup clashbullet

Related Articles

Nigerians Abroad Ndidi shocks Liverpool with Leicester City, Emenike gets cup joy in Greece
Premier League Mahrez snatches draw for struggling Leicester City
Premier League Adrien Silva trains with Leicester as club mulls transfer appeal
Premier League Appleton makes winning start to Leicester stint
Craig Shakespeare Leicester sack manager
Premier League Leicester players 'want answers' over Shakespeare sacking
Tottenham Hotspur Club targets 'real trophies' over Cup glory
Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker scores first goal for Leicester City in Carabao Cup win [Video]

Sports

Neymar
Neymar PSG players are not happy with the special treatment given to him
Rhian Brewster (L) of England pictured during the FIFA U-17 World Cup semi-final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium in Kolkata on October 25, 2017
Under-17 World Cup Brewster blasts Brazil to send England to final
Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City coach reveals reason behind striker’s slow start
Liverpool player Ben Woodburn (C) takes on the Sydney FC defence during their end-of-season friendly football match at the Olympic Stadium in Sydney on May 24, 2017
Premier League Liverpool youngster Woodburn pens new deal