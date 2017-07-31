Home > Pulse Sports >

Canadian Open :  Vegas retains title with playoff victory

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela reacts to his winning putt at the Canadian Open on July 30, 2017 play

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela reacts to his winning putt at the Canadian Open on July 30, 2017

(GETTY/AFP)

Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas birdied the first playoff hole on Sunday to win the US PGA Tour's Canadian Open for the second straight year.

Vegas edged American Charley Hoffman after both finished 72 holes on 21-under par 267.

Vegas was in a bunker and off the green as the playoff opened at the par-five 18th at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario.

But Vegas chipped his third shot inches from the hole and tapped in for the win.

"I knew I had to stay aggressive," Vegas said of the near-disaster out of the bunker. "I knew I could pull off the shot."

"A little lucky, to be honest," he added. "Sometimes you need that to win."

Vegas, one of the longest drivers on tour, arrived in Canada having missed five straight cuts, but Glen Abbey again proved hospitable.

"It's magic, to be honest," he said after capturing his third PGA Tour title.

Vegas had closed with a seven-under par 65, overtaking overnight leader Hoffman.

The American was on the green in two at 18 in regulation, needing an eagle to win. He finished with a birdie that capped a 68 and forced the playoff.

Vegas, who started the round three shots off the lead, had powered up the leaderboard with six birdies in his first 11 holes.

He had taken the lead with a birdie at 16, but couldn't find a birdie that would have given him more of a cushion at the par-five finishing hole.

England's Ian Poulter was alone in third after firing eight birdies in his eight-under 64 for 268.

American Gary Woodland carded a final-round 68 for 269.

