Home > Pulse Sports >

Bundesliga :  Bayern confirm Mueller injury, Hummels in doubt

Bundesliga Bayern confirm Mueller injury, Hummels in doubt

Bayern Munich have new injury concerns for this week's double-header against RB Leipzig with Mats Hummels joining Thomas Mueller on the walking wounded list, according to German daily Bild.

  • Published:
Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels injured his ankle in the 1-0 victory over Hamburg in their Bundesliga match on October 21, 2017 play

Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels injured his ankle in the 1-0 victory over Hamburg in their Bundesliga match on October 21, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bayern Munich have new injury concerns for this week's double-header against RB Leipzig with Mats Hummels joining Thomas Mueller on the walking wounded list, according to German daily Bild.

Bayern's stand-in captain Mueller limped out of Saturday's 1-0 win at Hamburg with with a tear in his right hamstring which will rule him out for up to three weeks, the club confirmed on Monday.

It means he is set to miss Germany's friendlies against England in London on November 10 and against France four days later in Cologne.

The Germany star was injured trying to use his heel to make a pass during his ten minutes on the field before going off injured in Hamburg.

Hummels also picked up an ankle injury in the narrow win, according to Bild.

However, there is still hope the centre-back can play in Wednesday's German Cup, second-round, clash at RB Leipzig and Saturday's Bundesliga clash against third-placed Leipzig in Munich, which Muller will miss.

He is the second Bayern captain to succumb to injury in recent weeks with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer ruled out until January with a fractured foot.

In Mueller's absence, Spain star Thiago Alcantara is set to fill the attacking midfield role.

Bayern winger Arjen Robben said they need their Germany star fit as quickly as possible, but he will miss their key league game at Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund on November 4.

"It's always a worry when a player drops out with injury," said the Dutchman.

"We don't need that at the moment. Thomas is now our captain and is very important."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lionel Messi Football star posts video of son singing in Catalan, Pique...bullet
2 Premier League Rooney goal in vain as Arsenal send Everton into drop zonebullet
3 WTA Pliskova defeats sluggish Williams in Singaporebullet

Related Articles

Bundesliga Dortmund throw away two-goal lead in Frankfurt draw
Bundesliga Bayern have 'no more excuses', says Mueller
Bundesliga Bayern thrash Freiburg on Heynckes return
Jupp Heynckes Bayern Munich boss starts fourth stint
Champions League Heynckes back as Bayern regroup for Celtic
Champions League Bayern down Celtic on Heynckes' return
Bundesliga Bayern flourish under 'father-figure' Heynckes
Bayern Munich Club wait on Mueller for Leipzig double-header

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Jnr
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star attends the Best FIFA Football Awards with his pregnant girlfriend
Barcelona's players celebrate a goal during their match against Malaga CFin Barcelona on October 21, 2017
La Liga Barcelona roll on calmly amidst Catalan chaos
Marseille forward Lucas Ocampos (C) falls after an altercation with Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar (C, top) during the French L1 at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, France on October 22, 2017
French Ligue 1 Ref fell for 'Marseille theatrics' says sent-off Neymar
Koeman guided Everton to seventh in his first Premier League season in charge at Goodison Park last term
Everton Koeman comes unstuck at club