The hugely expected showdown between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder will happen very soon according to the American boxer and his Shelly Finkel.

Joshua and Wilder have been going back and forth over disagreements on their potential fight.

But in a new development, Wilder has revealed that he has agreed to the offer made by Joshua and his camp.

“The $50M offer for Joshua to fight me next in the US is still available to him if he wants it,” Wilder said on Monday night.

“In addition to that, today I agreed to their offer to fight Joshua next in the U.K. If Joshua prefers the fight in the UK. The ball is in their court. It's up to them to choose US or UK. I'm in.”

Wilder's manager Finkel further revealed that the fight will likely hold on September or October.

“The story is very simple and that is Deontay Wilder today, accepted the terms that Anthony Joshua's team gave us,” Finkel told World Boxing News.

“If for any reason Anthony changes his mind and wants to fight in the U.S, the $50m offer we have made to him is still there. It's now in Joshua's court.

“It will take place in the UK either September or October according to Eddie Hearn.

“Hopefully, we'll get an answer in the next day or two. Deontay wrote to Joshua and said: ‘Hey, I accept your offer, let's fight in the UK".

Until now, the fight between Joshua and Wilder had been unlikely with the British boxer of Nigerian descent ready to take over his WBA mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin in September.

Joshua’s agent has been having discussions with both Wilder and Povetkin teams.