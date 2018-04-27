Home > Sports > Boxing >

Joshua's promoter Hearn says Wilder's offer was not properly sent.

  • Published:
Anthony Joshua play Talks over potential Anthony Joshua Vs Wilder fight break down (Kevin Quigley/Daily Mail)
Talks over an Anthony Joshua Vs Deontay Wilder fight have broken down because of concerns over the validity of the offer on the table.

Wilder recently took to social media to reveal that he has sent a $50m offer to Joshua and his team with promoter Eddie Hearn also confirming that they have received the offer. 

Talks over the potential fight had been planned for Thursday, April 26 before the offer was sent to Joshua and his team.

Hearn was supposed to meet with Wilder’s representatives Al Haymon and Shelly Finkel in New York on Thursday but have cancelled the meeting after they received an offer of a guaranteed fee of $50m for Joshua.

Deontay Wilder play Talks over potential Anthony Joshua Vs Wilder fight break down (Getty Images)

 

Wilder had also insisted Hearn and Joshua had just 24 hours to accept the take-it-or-leave-it proposal.

No proper offer

Hearn, however, revealed that the deal wasn’t sent properly.

“It's very kind of him but we haven't had a proper offer yet – only a piece of paper from a guy from Alabama [Wilder],” Hearn is quoted to say by Daily Mail

I get these emails all the time but usually they are from people from Nigeria asking me to send them some money first.

“Let's see the contract and proof of funds before we get carried away.

“If it's real we have to look at it and we have to take it seriously but if they expect us to make a quick decision and accept a fight today then they are widely mistaken.

Hearn has, however, also proposed a rescheduled breakfast meeting for Friday, April 27 in Manhattan.

 

Wilder took to social media again to call on Joshua to publicly state whether he accepts or rejects this offer of a $50m fight.

