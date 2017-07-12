Home > Pulse Sports > Boxing >

Manny Pacquiao :  Boxer 'not surprised' by WBO review

Manny Pacquiao Boxer 'not surprised' by WBO review

The WBO ordered a review of the scoring of the July 2 Brisbane bout at the request of the Philippines' Games and Amusements Board.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manny Pacquiao's loss to Australian welterwight Jeff Horn has prompted calls for him to retire play

Manny Pacquiao's loss to Australian welterwight Jeff Horn has prompted calls for him to retire

(AFP/File)

Jeff Horn WBO review rules Australian boxer Horn beat Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao Boxer gets hero's welcome in Philippines despite loss to Horn
Manny Pacquiao Loss leaves war-weary Filipinos in disbelief
Floyd Mayweather Boxing star seeks delay on 2015 tax bill
Pacquiao-Horn World Boxing Organization to review scoring
Jeff Horn Boxer brushes off Pacquiao call to review loss
Manny Pacquiao I'll urge boxer to quit, says trainer Roach
Pacquiao Filipino eyeing Mayweather rematch, says trainer
Manny Pacquiao Filipino boxing legend wants review of 'unfair' Horn loss
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manny Pacquiao is "not surprised" the World Boxing Organization affirmed the loss of his welterweight title to Australian Jeff Horn, but the Philippine ring legend railed at large at judges who "manipulated results".

The WBO ordered a review of the scoring of the July 2 Brisbane bout at the request of the Philippines' Games and Amusements Board, which criticised the judges and the referee.

The WBO set up a panel of independent and anonymous judges to watch the bout without sound and determine who won each round. On Tuesday it said the judges found Horn won seven rounds to Pacquiao's five.

"We have seen worse judgments in the past where judges manipulated results. Nothing surprises me now," Pacquiao said in a statement late Tuesday.

He did not name the judges nor mention the specific fights in his allegations.

New World Boxing Organization welterweight title holder Jeff Horn waves to fans during his post-match victory parade at Brisbane's Queen Street Mall, on July 6, 2017 play

New World Boxing Organization welterweight title holder Jeff Horn waves to fans during his post-match victory parade at Brisbane's Queen Street Mall, on July 6, 2017

(AFP/File)

"Let the people judge for themselves. People saw what happened," said the 38-year-old, who had won world titles in an unprecedented eight weight divisions.

The undefeated but unheralded Horn, 29, had stunned the Filipino legend with his ultra-aggressiveness to earn a unanimous decision.

But the Filipino's camp alleged the referee let the Australian get away with illegal tactics.

The WBO ordered the review while stressing it did not have the power to reverse a decision unless fraud or law violations were proven.

Pacquiao had endorsed the call for a review issued by the Filipino sports regulatory, which lashed out at the "unfair decision and officiating" of the fight.

In a statement sent to AFP on Wednesday, the Filipino regulator thanked the WBO for looking into the fight but blamed American referee Mark Nelson for the results.

"No matter what review they do, it will be hard to change the result as the referee didn't call it close," said board chairman Abraham Kahlil Mitra.

"The judges' scores would have greatly changed if the referee did his job properly," Mitra alleged.

"He (referee) didn't give (Senator) Manny Pacquiao the respect and fair protection that is due to a people's champ," Mitra said, referring to Pacquiao's elected post as a Philippine senator.

Horn, a former schoolteacher written off before the bout by most observers, welcomed on Tuesday the ruling as "evidence" of his victory.

"It's definitely nice to have it finally put on paper," said Horn, who had been keen for a rematch."

In the twilight of a 22-year pro career, Pacquiao had initially called for a rematch, but later said he would also "think hard" about retiring.

Pacquiao briefly quit boxing last year to pursue his long-held political ambitions and was elected senator. But he quickly made a successful comeback against Jessie Vargas in November, saying he still felt like a youngster.

Pacquiao's loss to Horn had prompted calls that he retire for good.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mayweather Superstar boxer to quit boxing for good after McGregor boutbullet
2 Floyd Mayweather Boxing star seeks delay on 2015 tax billbullet
3 Anthony Joshua Boxer is open to fighting in Lagosbullet

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather (L) and Conor McGregor stand face to face at the Staples Center on July 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Mayweather, McGregor Expletives, excitement as two champions clash
The Hughie Fury fight will be only the second live event at the Manchester Arena since the attack in May 2017
Fury Hughie to dedicate world title fight to tragedy-hit Manchester
Jeff Horn (left) of Australia fights Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in Brisbane on July 2. Australian Jeff Horn's shock welterweight title victory over Manny Pacquiao was confirmed on July 11 after a scoring review by the World Boxing Organization
Jeff Horn WBO review rules Australian boxer Horn beat Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao had criticised American referee Mark Nelson for supposedly allowing rank-underdog Jeff Horn to get away with illegal tactics without giving him warnings or point deductions
Pacquiao-Horn World Boxing Organization to review scoring