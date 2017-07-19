Jermain Taylor :  Former boxing champ arrested for biting, threatening woman

Home > Pulse Sports > Boxing >

A statement from Maumelle Police Department said the 38-year-old former undisputed world champion was detained at his home.

Former middleweight world champion Jermain Taylor has been arrested in Arkansas after allegations of biting and threatening to kill a woman play

Former middleweight world champion Jermain Taylor has been arrested in Arkansas after allegations of biting and threatening to kill a woman

(GETTY/AFP/File)

Former middleweight world champion Jermain Taylor was arrested by police in Arkansas on Tuesday after allegations of biting and threatening to kill a woman.

A statement from Maumelle Police Department said the 38-year-old former undisputed world champion was detained at his home just before 3:00am local time.

Taylor was detained after allegedly biting a woman at the address several times.

The woman used pepper spray on Taylor, who chased her from the home and threatened to kill her, police said.

Taylor has been charged with misdemeanor battery and the felony offence of first degree terroristic threatening.

The latest brush with the law could have serious implications for Taylor, who was given a suspended sentence of 19 years last year following a 2014 shooting at his home that injured a cousin.

Taylor, who in 2005 ended Bernard Hopkins' reign as world middleweight champion, has not fought since winning the IBF middleweight title in a bout against Australia's Sam Soliman in 2014.

He was later stripped of the belt because of his ongoing legal problems.

