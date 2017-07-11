Home > Pulse Sports > Boxing >

Jeff Horn :  WBO review rules Australian boxer Horn beat Pacquiao

Jeff Horn WBO review rules Australian boxer Horn beat Pacquiao

The WBO took a close look at the fight after Pacquiao, backed by the Philippine government's sports regulatory body.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jeff Horn (left) of Australia fights Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in Brisbane on July 2. Australian Jeff Horn's shock welterweight title victory over Manny Pacquiao was confirmed on July 11 after a scoring review by the World Boxing Organization play

Jeff Horn (left) of Australia fights Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in Brisbane on July 2. Australian Jeff Horn's shock welterweight title victory over Manny Pacquiao was confirmed on July 11 after a scoring review by the World Boxing Organization

(AFP/File)

Pacquiao-Horn World Boxing Organization to review scoring
Jeff Horn Boxer brushes off Pacquiao call to review loss
Manny Pacquiao Filipino boxing legend wants review of 'unfair' Horn loss
Jeff Horn Australian boxer has '10-point plan' to upset Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao Filipino declares 'I'm not done yet'
Manny Pacquiao Boxer's fight with Australia's Jeff Horn gets greenlight
Manny Pacquiao Boxer gets hero's welcome in Philippines despite loss to Horn
Manny Pacquiao I'll urge boxer to quit, says trainer Roach
Manny Pacquiao Loss leaves war-weary Filipinos in disbelief
Manny Pacquiao Horn stuns Filipino to win WBO welterweight crown
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Australian Jeff Horn's shock welterweight title victory over Manny Pacquiao was confirmed Tuesday after a scoring review by the World Boxing Organization declared him the clear winner.

The WBO took a close look at the fight after Pacquiao, backed by the Philippine government's sports regulatory body, criticised the referee and the judges and demanded a review after losing in Brisbane on July 2.

Horn stunned the Filipino legend -- who has won world titles in an unprecedented eight weight divisions -- with his ultra-aggressiveness to earn a unanimous 12-round decision.

The WBO -- which does not have the power to reverse a decision unless fraud or law violations are proven -- set up a panel of independent and anonymous judges who were asked to watch the bout without sound and determine who won each round.

The results were tabulated to show clearly the rounds each fighter won using an average scale based on 60, 80 and 100 percent, with three of the five officials needing to be in agreement.

A similar method has been used to review WBO title fights before.

"Upon the analysis, the findings stated that Pacquiao won the 3rd, the 8th and 9th by 100 percent; the 5th round was won by 80 percent; and the 11th round by 60 percent," the WBO said in a statement.

"Horn won the 1st, 6th and 12th rounds by 100 percent; rounds 2, 4, and 7 by 80 percent; and then, the 10th round by 60 percent.

"From the results, it can be established that Pacquiao won five rounds while Horn won seven rounds. Based on this analysis, Jeff Horn was the winner of the bout."

The original fight was scored 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 by judges Waleksa Roldan, Chris Flores and Ramon Cerdan respectively.

Concrete evidence

Horn, a former schoolteacher written off before the bout by most observers, welcomed the ruling as confirming what he already knew.

"It gives me evidence behind me that I can just use now. Instead of saying I think I won the fight, now a heap of other people -- professionally -- think I won the fight," he told reporters in Brisbane.

"It's definitely nice to have it finally put on paper. I thought I'd won the fight on the day and I think Pacquiao thought it as well. Now just to have it clear in front of us is good."

He has made clear he is keen for a rematch and Brisbane's Courier-Mail said talks were already under way for a possible November duel between the two in the same city.

Both the Philippine board and Pacquiao had criticised American referee Mark Nelson for supposedly allowing the underdog Australian to get away with illegal tactics without giving him warnings or point deductions.

The loss sparked calls in the Philippines for the 38-year-old Pacquiao, a national icon after rising from poverty to be considered one of the greatest fighters of his generation, to retire and concentrate on politics.

Pacquiao briefly quit boxing last year to pursue his long-held political ambitions and was elected senator. But he quickly made a successful comeback against Jessie Vargas in November, saying he still felt like a youngster.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Anthony Joshua Boxer is open to fighting in Lagosbullet
2 Amir Khan, Kell Brook Former champion wants bout with compatriotbullet
3 Joshua, Klitschko Boxers in heavyweight battle of agesbullet

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather, pictured in June 2017, expects to net a nine-figure payout from his upcoming fight with UFC star Conor McGregor
Floyd Mayweather Boxing star seeks delay on 2015 tax bill
Manny Pacquiao had criticised American referee Mark Nelson for supposedly allowing rank-underdog Jeff Horn to get away with illegal tactics without giving him warnings or point deductions
Pacquiao-Horn World Boxing Organization to review scoring
Jeff Horn has been handed the keys to the city of Brisbane after his surprise win over boxing legend Manny Pacquiao
Jeff Horn Boxer brushes off Pacquiao call to review loss
Manny Pacquiao has called for a review after the shock loss of his welterweight title to Jeff Horn by a unanimous 12-round decision
Manny Pacquiao Filipino boxing legend wants review of 'unfair' Horn loss