Ghanaian boxer Ayittey Powers beats up comedian on live TV

Powers pounced on the comedian after an argument ensued during an interview.
Powers is a Ghanaian heavyweight boxer who has been fighting since 2000.
The 37-year-old has made the news following a viral video which shows him beating up a comedian Baba Spirit on live TV.
The boxer and the comedian were both guests on a show on Amansan TV where they clashed after an argument ensued.
“If I know like you people will invite this guy like I won’t come,” an angry Powers said before Baba Spirit replied him….What can you do?”
Powers then pounced on him before he was held back by two men in the studio.
According to GhanaWeb, there is a history of bad blood between the Ghanaian boxer and comedian.
Baba Spirit had in August 2017 said that he would beat the boxer ‘like a woman’.
The comedian also repeatedly mocked the boxer after he lost a fight.
It is also reported that Powers could lose his boxing license because of the incidence.