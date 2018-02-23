Home > Sports > Boxing >

Ghanaian boxer Ayittey Powers beats up comedian on live TV

Ayittey Powers Ghanaian boxer beats up comedian on live TV

Powers pounced on the comedian after an argument ensued during an interview.

  • Published:
Ayittey Powers play Ghanaian boxer Ayittey Powers beats up comedian on live TV (Ghana Pa)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Ghanaian boxer Ayittey Powers tried out his fighting skills on live TV after beating up a comedian on during an interview on Monday, February 19.

Powers is a Ghanaian heavyweight boxer who has been fighting since 2000.

The 37-year-old has made the news following a viral video which shows him beating up a comedian Baba Spirit on live TV.

Fight erupts

The boxer and the comedian were both guests on a show on Amansan TV where they clashed after an argument ensued.

If I know like you people will invite this guy like I won’t come,” an angry Powers said before Baba Spirit replied him….What can you do?”‎

Powers then pounced on him before he was held back by two men in the studio.

 

Long-running bad blood

According to GhanaWeb, there is a history of bad blood between the Ghanaian boxer and comedian.

Baba Spirit had in August 2017 said that he would beat the boxer ‘like a woman’.

The comedian also repeatedly mocked the boxer after he lost a fight.

It is also reported that Powers could lose his boxing license because of the incidence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Ayittey Powers Ghanaian boxer beats up comedian on live TVbullet
2 Anthony Joshua Boxer's fight against Wilder is still unlikelybullet
3 Anthony Joshua Boxer relaxes at Dubai beach with his son Josephbullet

Related Articles

West African Boxing Union Title Joe Boy to take on Ghanaian, Anma Dotse
Abdul Wahid Omar Ghana's boxer ready to rumble at Rio 2016
Larry Ekundayo Nigerian boxer wins African Boxing Union’s welterweight championship
Raphael Kwabena, Richard Amefu Ghanaian boxers arrive Nigeria ahead of Sunday fights
Duke Micah Ghanaian boxer to defend belt against Nigeria's Yaqub Kareem
Fijabi, Joe Boy Nigerian boxers say Ghana must go
West African Boxing Union Middleweight Afonja warrior vows to ruin Ghanaian opponent’s Xmas

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather's $100M cheque
Floyd Mayweather Former boxer confirms receipt of $100M for McGregor fight
Deontay Wilder
Anthony Joshua Wilder wants to fight boxer in America
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua Boxer confirms March 31 fight against Parker
Kelvin Bilal Fawaz
Kelvin Bilal Fawaz Nigerian-born British Boxer facing possibility of deportation