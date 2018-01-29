Home > Sports > Boxing >

Floyd Mayweather confirms receipt of $100M for McGregor fight

Floyd Mayweather Former boxer confirms receipt of $100M for McGregor fight

The 40-year-old shared an image of the cheque for $100M which he earned from the fight.

  • Published:
Floyd Mayweather's $100M cheque play Floyd Mayweather confirms receipt of $100M for McGregor fight (Instagram/Floyd Mayweather)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former boxing champions Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he has received $100M for his clash against Conor McGregor.

Mayweather in August 2017 defeated McGregor in the famous cross-over fight to take his boxing career record to 50 wins and no defeat.

The fight was the highest earning match in the history of boxing and Mayweather has finally gotten his cheque.

The 40-year-old shared an image of the cheque for $100M which he earned from the fight.

null play Mayweather in August 2017 defeated McGregor (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

 

$100M cheque

Some say there’s a difference between being smart and intelligent. Everyone knows that common sense isn’t so common, but when it comes to being wise beyond years it’s proven I’ve got the Midas touch,” he wrote alongside the image on Instagram.

It’s simple math, being 50-0 lets you know I READ my opponents just as clear as you can READ this $100,000,000 check. I stay getting checks like this, I will always have the last laugh!

Regarded as one of the wealthiest sportspeople ever, Mayweather came out of retirement for the money-spinning fight.

Fighting in his first boxing match ever,  McGregor who crossed-over from the martial arts’ MMA began bravely and won the first three rounds but was ultimately outclassed by the vastly more experienced Mayweather.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Floyd Mayweather Former boxer confirms receipt of $100M for McGregor fightbullet
2 Anthony Joshua Wilder wants to fight boxer in Americabullet
3 Anthony Joshua Boxer makes ring entrance with Wizkid’s Ojuelegbabullet

Related Articles

Mayweather Vs McGregor Conor awed by clinical Floyd
Mayweather Vs McGregor Wait, nobody is talking about the undercard fighters
Mayweather 50 games and undefeated but is this Floyd's last fight?
Mayweather Vs McGregor Live updates from the 'The Money Fight'
Mayweather Vs McGregor Moment of truth as money fight looms
Sports Betting odds on Mayweather-McGregor took a surprise turn in the hours before the fight
Mayweather Floyd says he is retiring permanently after McGregor rout
Floyd Mayweather Boxing champ has a portrait of McGregor in his Beverly Hills mansion

Boxing

Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua Boxer confirms March 31 fight against Parker
Anthony Joshua and Joseph
Anthony Joshua Boxer relaxes at Dubai beach with his son Joseph
Kelvin Bilal Fawaz
Kelvin Bilal Fawaz Nigerian-born British Boxer facing possibility of deportation
Abolaji "Afonja Warrior" Rasheed
Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu Nigerian boxer wins N2.5m cash prize, retains lightweight title