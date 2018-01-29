news

Former boxing champions Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he has received $100M for his clash against Conor McGregor.

Mayweather in August 2017 defeated McGregor in the famous cross-over fight to take his boxing career record to 50 wins and no defeat .

The fight was the highest earning match in the history of boxing and Mayweather has finally gotten his cheque.

The 40-year-old shared an image of the cheque for $100M which he earned from the fight.

$100M cheque

“Some say there’s a difference between being smart and intelligent. Everyone knows that common sense isn’t so common, but when it comes to being wise beyond years it’s proven I’ve got the Midas touch,” he wrote alongside the image on Instagram.

“It’s simple math, being 50-0 lets you know I READ my opponents just as clear as you can READ this $100,000,000 check. I stay getting checks like this, I will always have the last laugh!”

Regarded as one of the wealthiest sportspeople ever, Mayweather came out of retirement for the money-spinning fight.

Fighting in his first boxing match ever, McGregor who crossed-over from the martial arts’ MMA began bravely and won the first three rounds but was ultimately outclassed by the vastly more experienced Mayweather.