Egyptian boxing champ arrives Nigeria ahead of Tuesday bout

news

Abdulrahim Ahmed, the Egyptian and Mediterranean champion billed to fight Nigeria’s Oto "Joe Boy" Joseph has arrived Nigeria.

Ahmed who is aiming at winning the African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title fight, arrived Lagos on Sunday, December 24, 2017, aboard an Egypt Air flight from Cairo.

The fight is one of the seven billed for GOtv Boxing Night 13, scheduled to hold on December 26, 2017 at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ahmed arrived in the company of his manager, Deif Mohamed Shabban and his interpreter.

He boasted that he would not just win the fight. But will win the N2.5 million attached to the best boxer prize at the event.

"I will win the title and the prize money," boasted the Egyptian.

ALSO READ: Joe Boy is a small boxer and he will fall - Egyptian boxing champ

Olaide "Fijaborn" Fijabi will fight Shadrack "Punch to Punch " Kobero for the ABU light welterweight title at the event, which will see musical performances by Small Doctor, Falz, Simi and Reekado Banks.

In the middleweight category, Nigeria's Abolaji Rasheed will defend his West African Boxing Union title against Arye Ayitteh.

In another light welterweight bout, Rilwan "Baby Face" Babatunde will fight Chijioke " Painless' Nigige for the national title.

Three challenge bouts complete the line up. The best boxer at the event will go home with N2.5 million, while the runners-up will go home with N1million and N500, 000 respectively