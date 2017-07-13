Conor McGregor meets Drake in Toronto

So UFC star Conor McGregor was in Toronto, Canada for the promo leg of his mega fight with Floyd Mayweather and he met city hero, Drake.

McGregor took out time from promoting his cross-over fight against Mayweather to meet superstar rapper Drake in Toronto.

The two celebrities met backstage before the Toronto leg of the promotion of his fight with Mayweather at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts.

Drake is on team Conor McGregor #MayweatherMcGregor #MayMacWorldTour

“How are you brother? It's good to be in your city,” the UFC star is heard telling Drake as the pair hugged in a video.

McGregor will be in Brooklyn, New York to continue the promo run ahead of his hugely anticipated fight against Mayweather.

The face to face trash talking between the two fighters has the highlights of these promo runs.

More than 11,000 fans watched them at the Los Angeles's Staples Center on Tuesday, while the huge attendance continued in Toronto.

Drake was introduced to the stage at the press conference where he formally welcomed the boxers to Toronto.

“Listen, I’m gonna be honest. I came here today to witness history with each and every one of you. The biggest fight in the history of fighting,” Drake announced.

“And of course, they had to come to the greatest city in the world to do a press conference. So, whether it is Floyd Money Mayweather or whether it is the notorious Conor McGregor, I just want to welcome these two fighters to Toronto. A place that we will love until the day that we are all gone.”

Their August 26 fight in Las Vegas is set to be the richest fight in history.