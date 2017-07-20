Home > Pulse Sports > Boxing >

Anthony Joshua visits Mayweather’s gym in Las Vegas

Anthony Joshua Boxer visits Mayweather’s gym in Las Vegas

Anthony Joshua who is currently in the United States shared a photo of himself at the Mayweather Boxing Club.

Anthony Joshua visits Floyd Mayweather's gym in Las Vegas

Boxer Anthony Joshua visited the boxing gym of Floyd Mayweather who is preparing for his anticipated fight against Conor McGregor.

Joshua and Mayweather seem to have struck up a friendship and the Nigerian-born boxer paid a visit to see the undefeated boxer.

Anthony Joshua is currently in the United States

 

“It's only right... AJBXING / TMT.”

As Joshua has clearly shown his backing for Mayweather in his fight against McGregor, the 27-year-old once asked Mayweather if he can be an undercard for the fight.

Joshua asked Mayweather when they met at a fans’ event in London in May.

Joshua once asked Mayweather to be an undercard for his fight against McGregor

 

Get me on the undercard!” Joshua told Mayweather. “That's legendary sh*t, that fight will go (down) in history.”

For those who don’t know what an undercard means in boxing, it is a match between two lesser known boxers before a huge boxing bout.

Joshua himself is preparing for a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko whom he defeated in April to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

