Anthony Joshua visits Mayweather’s gym in Las Vegas

Anthony Joshua who is currently in the United States shared a photo of himself at the Mayweather Boxing Club.
Joshua and Mayweather seem to have struck up a friendship and the Nigerian-born boxer paid a visit to see the undefeated boxer.
“It's only right... AJBXING / TMT.”
As Joshua has clearly shown his backing for Mayweather in his fight against McGregor, the 27-year-old once asked Mayweather if he can be an undercard for the fight.
Joshua asked Mayweather when they met at a fans’ event in London in May.
“Get me on the undercard!” Joshua told Mayweather. “That's legendary sh*t, that fight will go (down) in history.”
For those who don’t know what an undercard means in boxing, it is a match between two lesser known boxers before a huge boxing bout.
Joshua himself is preparing for a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko whom he defeated in April to become the World Heavyweight Champion.