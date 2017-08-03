Home > Pulse Sports > Boxing >

Anthony Joshua to fight Kubrat Pulev after Klitschko’s retirement

Anthony Joshua Nigerian-born boxer to fight Kubrat Pulev after Klitschko’s retirement

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that they will focus attention to Pulez, the only mandatory IBF challenger.

  • Published:
Anthony Joshua play Anthony Joshua will have to fight Kubrat Pulev (PA)

Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua will have to face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev to keep his IBF title.

Joshua was to have a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko in November but the Ukrainian on Thursday, August 3 announced his retirement from boxing.

Wladimir Klitschko play Anthony Joshua's rematch with Wladimir Klitschko will not hold following the Ukrainian retirement (Youtube)

Following Klitschko’s retirement, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that they will focus attention to Pulez, the only mandatory IBF challenger.

I had a call last night saying he was retiring,” Hearn told TalkSPORT.

Kubrat Pulev play Kubrat Pulev has only one loss in 26 fights (Bongarts/Getty Images)

 

Contractually Klitschko had to take the rematch unless he retired or decided against it. We have been working on it with people in Las Vegas two or three months. We were gearing up for an announcement shortly.

Anthony Joshua play Anthony Joshua must fight the mandatory challenger or lose his IBF belts (The Sun UK)

ALSO READ: Joshua was ready to fight Klitschko in Lagos

“We’ll focus on our attention on [mandatory IBF challenger] Kubrat Pulev. When we got the agreement with Klitschko it was under the provision we’d fight Pulev if it didn’t happen.

Pulev has lonly one lost in his 26-fight career which came at the hands of Klitschko in 2014.

