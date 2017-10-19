Home > Pulse Sports > Boxing >

Joshua’s mum appears in a new documentary which was filmed ahead of his big fight against Klitschko.

  Published:
Mother of Nigerian-born English boxer Anthony Joshua has revealed that she does not watch the fights of his son.

Joshua’s profile has risen massively since he beat Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017 to become the new Heavyweight Champion.

The boxer’s mum appears in a new documentary titled ‘The Fight Of My Life’ which was filmed ahead of his big fight against Klitschko.

In the documentary, Yeta revealed that she has only attended two of Joshua’s fights because she finds it too emotional to watch his son getting punched.

I saw the changes in him. the dedication the hard work and all that. No one wants to see their son in a fight. I've only been to two, it's just too emotional and very nerve-wracking and as a mum you feel for your child,” she said.

She also admitted that she does not understand boxing and recalled being confused one time Joshua’s trainer told her that Joshua was going to be a boxing champion.

Anthony Joshua and mum Yeta play Anthony Joshua is very close with his mum, Yeta (Instagram/Anthony Joshua)

I remember one of the trainers dropped him off at home and said 'You know what mum, your son is gonna be a world champion one day, and I was kind of like 'What is he talking about?','' Yeta said.

Joshua and his mum are very close, and he often credits her for his success as a boxer.

The boxer is born to Joshua Jonathan, an Irish-Nigerian and Yeta all from Sagamu in Ogun State, Nigeria.

Joshua’s mum only came to England when she married Jonathan. They are now separated.

She now lives in North London where she works as a social worker.

