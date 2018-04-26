Home > Sports > Boxing >

Anthony Joshua receives $50M fight offer from Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua British-Nigerian boxer receives $50M fight offer from Wilder

There have been some progress in the talks for the expected Joshua Vs Wilder fight.

  • Published:
Anthony Joshua play Anthony Joshua receives $50M fight offer from Deontay Wilder (PA)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua has received a $50m fight offer from WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

With Joshua and Wilder with the remaining heavyweight belts, both boxers have stated their readiness to fight each other with unification on the line.

Deontay Wilder play Deontay Wilder first announced that he and his reps have sent an offer to Joshua and his promoter (deontay wilder / instagram)

 

After several back-and-forths, Wilder took to Twitter to tell Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn to check their emails.

Anthony, get your man Eddie and Barry Hearn and get them to check their email. I've got something special for you,” Wilder said in a Twitter video.

And by the way, all the money's in the bag. So I expect I'll be a man of your word.”

Joshua commented; “Let's roll,” on the video to show that he is ready.

Joshua's team confirms offer

Hearn who is Joshua’s promoter has also confirmed that they have received an offer.

I received a personal email from Wilder offering a 50-50 split on the fight with a guarantee of $50m that he to be accepted tomorrow," Hearn told Daily Mail.

The fight would be at a location of their choice with them in total control of the show. No offence to Deontay but I don't believe he has $50m but if we can receive some formal paperwork and proof of funds then it's definitely something we want to discuss. We have a meeting with their team on Friday so this will be top of the agenda.”

Anthony Joshua play Joshua wants a two-fight deal with Wilder (Kevin Quigley/Daily Mail)

 

According to several reports, both parties have to agree on some decisions together before any deal can be signed.

According to ESPN, Joshua wants the fight to be in September at Wembley and Las Vegas as part of a two-fight deal.

Wilder’s team, however, want just a one-fight deal in September at a venue of their choice.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Boxing Fights back in Nigeria after years down and outbullet
2 Anthony Joshua Wilder says boxer is from the UK, not Nigeria, tells...bullet
3 Anthony Joshua Vs Joseph Parker Time of fight and where to watch itbullet

Related Articles

Deontay Wilder American boxer accepts Anthony Joshua's challenge
Anthony Joshua Boxer beats Parker in 12-round bout to retain heavyweight titles
Deontay Wilder American boxer defeats Ortiz with 10th-round knockout, calls out Anthony Joshua again
Deontay Wilder Boxer challenges Joshua again and other things we learnt from his Breakfast Club interview
Deontay Wilder Boxer says he wants to kill someone in the ring and it could be Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua Wilder says boxer is from the UK, not Nigeria, tells him ‘take Africa off your arm’
Anthony Joshua Boxer says he is ready for Wilder after beating Parker in 12-round bout
Anthony Joshua Mike Tyson is not a fan of British-Nigerian boxer
Anthony Joshua Boxer talks Wilder, Fury in a new interview

Boxing

Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua Boxer talks Wilder, Fury in a new interview
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua Mike Tyson is not a fan of British-Nigerian boxer
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua Heavyweight champion says he will visit Nigeria soon
Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder American boxer accepts Anthony Joshua's challenge