Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund threw away a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday after another mistake by goalkeeper Roman Burki triggered the hosts' fightback.

Dortmund are winless in their last three games after also losing 3-2 at home to RB Leipzig last Saturday in the Bundesliga and drawing 1-1 at Cypriot side APOEL on Tuesday in the Champions League.

On Friday, Dortmund's Swiss shot-stopper Burki extended his contract at Dortmund until 2021.

It was a vote of confidence by the club after Burki endured sharp criticism for a mistake which allowed APOEL to take a shock lead in the Champions League draw.

Before kick-off, sporting director Michael Zorc told Sky that Burki has Dortmund's full backing, but another mistake by their goalkeeper in Frankfurt allowed Eintracht back in the game.

Goals by Turkey international Nuri Sahin and winger Maximilian Philipp either side of the break put Dortmund 2-0 up, but Eintracht roared back with two goals in four second-half minutes.

French striker Sebastien Haller slotted home a penalty on 64 minutes before midfielder Marius Wolf levelled shortly after.

"That shouldn't happen, if you lead 2-0 you shouldn't allow an open game," said Sahin.

Dortmund stay top on 20 points, just three ahead of defending champions Bayern Munich, who are at strugglers Hamburg later on Saturday, and one ahead of RB Leipzig, who won 1-0 at home to VfB Stuttgart.

Frankfurt's Ante Rebic had a goal disallowed for offside just before Dortmund went in front as Marc Bartra's long-range pass was converted on 19 minutes by Sahin, who sprinted 80 metres to celebrate with Burki.

Philipp had made it 2-0 when he fired home Mario Goetze's pass on 57 minutes, but Frankfurt were then handed a route back into the game when Burki brought down Rebic, and Haller fired home the spot-kick.

With Dortmund's defence struggling, midfielder Wolf curled home the equaliser on 68 minutes.

In pushing to restore the lead, Dortmund gave a Bundesliga debut to 17-year-old ex-Manchester City midfielder Jadon Sancho, who was released by England from the Under-17 World Cup in India.

Bosz defends switch

Frankfurt's point could have come at a price as USA wide man Timothy Chandler limped off with a knee injury on 37 minutes.

Dortmund coach Peter Bosz defended his decision to bring on defender Dan-Axel Zagadou for Germany midfielder Julian Weigl -- converted to a centre-back to cover for injuries -- just before Frankfurt scored twice.

"We simply weren't really playing at that point, so I took off a defender. We wanted some calm," explained the Dutchman.

"We had lots of chances to go 3-0 up -- we just didn't take them."

RB Leipzig, who face Bayern twice next week -- at home on Wednesday in the German Cup, then away next Saturday in the Bundesliga -- followed their midweek Champions League victory over Porto with a narrow win against Stuttgart.

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer netted the winner midway through the first half when his shot looped over Stuttgart's Germany goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are ninth after a stunning 5-1 romp at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

US international Fabian Johnson gave Gladbach a seventh-minute lead after meeting Thorgan Hazard's cross at the far post.

However, Leverkusen roared back with five second-half goals, four of which came in a dazzling 21-minute spell, through Sven Bender, Leon Bailey, Julian Brandt, Kevin Volland and Joel Pohjanpalo.

Michael Gregoritsch's long-range shot gave Augsburg a first-half lead at home against Hanover 96, but substitute Niclas Fuellkrug scored two second-half goals as the visitors came back to win 2-1.