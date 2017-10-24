Home > Pulse Sports >

Bayern Munich :  Hummels fit for Leipzig Cup clash

Bayern Munich Hummels fit for Leipzig Cup clash

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes expects Germany defender Mats Hummels to start Wednesday's German Cup tie at RB Leipzig despite suffering an ankle injury at the weekend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The inclusion of Hummels (pictured) in the squad for Leipzig is good news for Bayern after stand-in captain Thomas Mueller was ruled out for the next three weeks play

The inclusion of Hummels (pictured) in the squad for Leipzig is good news for Bayern after stand-in captain Thomas Mueller was ruled out for the next three weeks

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes expects Germany defender Mats Hummels to start Wednesday's German Cup tie at RB Leipzig despite suffering an ankle injury at the weekend.

"Mats took a knock to the bone, only microfibres have been damaged, which doesn't mean much," revealed Heynckes in Tuesday's press conference.

"The injury isn't so bad that he can't play from the start. He will be treated further, but I assume he'll start."

Hummels' inclusion in the squad is good news for Bayern after stand-in captain Thomas Mueller was ruled out for the next three weeks with a torn hamstring which he suffered in Saturday's 1-0 win at Hamburg.

Stars Manuel Neuer, Juan Bernat and Franck Ribery are already sidelined long-term with injury.

Alongside Hummels, Kingsley Coman, who picked up a knee knock at Hamburg, and Javi Martinez, back after a shoulder injury, are included.

The Cup clash is a mouth-watering prospect and is by far the stand-out tie of the second round.

Bayern are second in the Bundesliga behind leaders Borussia Dortmund on goal difference, with RB Leipzig just a point behind in third.

"The atmosphere in the team is a mixture of concentration and joyful anticipation of the task ahead," said RB coach Ralph Hasenhuettl ahead of the tie at the Red Bull Arena.

The Leipzig coach has injury concerns in Portuguese forward Bruma, who has a thigh injury, and defender Stefan Ilsanker (toe).

It is unclear whether Germany striker Timo Werner will play despite making his return in Saturday's 1-0 league win at home to VfB Stuttgart.

Werner came off in the 2-0 Champions League defeat at Besiktas last month complaining of dizziness, which revealed a problem with the muscles in his spine.

"You could see he was not quite right," said Hasenhuettl after Werner played for 61 minutes against Stuttgart.

"You'd be reluctant to leave him out, we have to see how fresh he is and how much time he needs."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 French Ligue 1 Ref fell for 'Marseille theatrics' says sent-off Neymarbullet
2 Bundesliga Bayern confirm Mueller injury, Hummels in doubtbullet
3 La Liga Barcelona roll on calmly amidst Catalan chaosbullet

Related Articles

Carlo Ancelotti Bayern start search for sacked coach's successor
Carlo Ancelotti Manager sacked by Bayern Munich
Jupp Heynckes German coach's Bayern return divides opinion
Bundesliga Ulreich blunder costs sloppy Bayern in Wolfsburg draw
Bundesliga Bayern's Ribery injures knee
2018 World Cup Rudy stunner helps Germany ease into tournament finals
Champions League Bayern down Celtic on Heynckes' return
Bundesliga Bayern flourish under 'father-figure' Heynckes

Sports

The Adidas logo is seen on the jerseys of AC Milan's midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura (R) and forward Patrick Cutrone as they celebrate during the Italian Serie A football match against Inter Milan October 15, 2017
AC Milan Club cut short Adidas deal
US Soccer said Dave Sarachan and the remainder of the US team's technical staff will direct the squad for the November 14 friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo and company in the final US match of the year
Football Friendlies Assistant Sarachan to coach US team at Portugal friendly
Appointed in late February, Deportivo la Coruna manager Pepe Mel managed to keep the Galicians in La Liga last season, but a 2-1 home defeat to Girona left Deportivo in 16th, just two points above the relegation zone
Mel sacked by Deportivo la Coruna
Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon gestures during the Italian Serie A football match Udinese vs Juventus at the Friuli stadium in Udine on October 22, 2017
Buffon Goalie to retire unless Juve win Champions League