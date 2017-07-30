ATP World Tour :  Fognini wins fifth title in Gstaad

Home > Pulse Sports >

Fabio Fognini beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 7-5 in the Gstaad ATP tournament final on Sunday to win his fifth tour title.

Italy's Fabio Fognini serves a ball to Germany's Yannick Hanfmann during their final game at the Swiss Open ATP 250 tennis tournament on July 30, 2017 in Gstaad

The 31-year-old Italian, ranked 31 in the world, was playing in his 13th ATP final.

All five of his victories have come on clay.

"It's always a nice feeling when you win. This week was really tough for me," said Fognini.

"I lost my first set 6-1 in 20 minutes (to Slovakian Norbert Gombos). But each day I felt better and better."

Despite losing, 25-year-old Hanfmann, the world number 170 who has had a hearing impairment since birth, enjoyed the best result of his career this week in reaching the final, having also knocked out third seed Feliciano Lopez of Spain in the second round.

