ATP World Tour :  Fognini wins fifth title in Gstaad

Fabio Fognini beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 7-5 in the Gstaad ATP tournament final on Sunday to win his fifth tour title.

The 31-year-old Italian, ranked 31 in the world, was playing in his 13th ATP final.

All five of his victories have come on clay.

"It's always a nice feeling when you win. This week was really tough for me," said Fognini.

"I lost my first set 6-1 in 20 minutes (to Slovakian Norbert Gombos). But each day I felt better and better."

Despite losing, 25-year-old Hanfmann, the world number 170 who has had a hearing impairment since birth, enjoyed the best result of his career this week in reaching the final, having also knocked out third seed Feliciano Lopez of Spain in the second round.