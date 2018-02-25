news

Atiku Abubakar has applauded the Nigerian team at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, as the events comes to a close.

The ex-vice president shared a tweet on Sunday, February 25, saying that he is proud of the "legacy" the four representatives, Seun Adigun, Akuoma Omeoga, Ngozi Onwumere and Simi Adeagbo, have set for the Nigerian youth.

Read his message below:

The Nigerian Women's Bobsled team

Seun Adigun, Akuoma Omeoga, Ngozi Onwumere and Simi Adeagbo, against all odds, took the Nigerian flag to South Korea for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

All though the Nigerian team failed to secure a medal, in Abubakar's words, they have made Nigeria proud.

The Nigerian Bobsled women on Wednesday, February 21 raced an average time of 78.58s second in Women’s Heat 3 and 4 to miss out on the medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Heat 3

With Akuoma Omeoga missing after falling ill overnight, Ngozi Onwumere was the brakeman for Team Nigeria while as usual, Seun Adigun was the driver.

Nigeria finished 20th in the 20-woman race of Heat 3 in a time of 52.31s. They were 1.87s behind the winner.

They fell straight to 19th after the Start in a time of 5.59s and maintained that position after Split 1 in a time of 15.45.

Suen and Ngozi were 20th after Split 2 in a time of 24.46s and remained there after Split 3 (34.86), Split 4 (41.34s) and Finish.

Heat 4

For Heat 4, they finished 20th again in the 20-woman race in a time of 52.53s. After the Start, they were 19th in a time of 5.66s but fell to 20th after Split 1 in a time of 17.57s.

They remained there after Split 2 (24.61), Split 3 (34.98), Split 4 (41.47) and finish.

Germany took Gold, while United States of America and Canada went home with Silver medal and Bronze respectively.

Despite ending their Winter Olympics campaign without a medal, the Nigeria women's bobsled team still left with their heads held high after their historic appearance .

"It's quite amazing, I'm overwhelmed with joy and overwhelmed with the idea of knowing that history was made and we gave everything we had to do it," Seun told AFP after Heat 4 .

"This was just one of those days that you can't really describe. Full of all kinds of emotions -- full of relief, full of history."

"I can only express myself with tears, just because it's been a long road and finally we've completed it. I can only imagine how it is back home in Nigeria,” Ngozi added.

No African nation has won a winter medal but Nigerian women are already planning to try again at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.