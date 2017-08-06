Home > Pulse Sports > Athletics >

World Championships :  Bowie wins women's 100m world title, Thompson flops

World Championships Bowie wins women's 100m world title, Thompson flops

American Tori Bowie won the women's 100 metres world title on Sunday making up for her silver in last year's Olympics while Rio gold medallist Elaine Thompson struggled home in fifth place.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US athlete Tori Bowie celebrates taking gold in the final of the women's 100m at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London on August 6, 2017 play

US athlete Tori Bowie celebrates taking gold in the final of the women's 100m at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London on August 6, 2017

(AFP)

IAAF World Championships Day 3 highlights in London
World championships Thompson, Schippers reach 100m semis
IAAF World Championships Day 2 highlights of tournament in London
Christian Coleman Sprint star cruises, Lyles out at US world team trials
Diamond League Felix, Farah head star-studded Prefontaine Classic athletics
Usain Bolt Jamaican sprinters brace for life after Olympic champion
Diamond League Gatlin, De Grasse ready for early athletics season Doha clash
Olympics Rio 2016: Bolt, Cheruiyot among Friday athletics stars
Olympics Rio 2016: USA sprint to women's relay gold
Olympic Games Rio 2016: Thompson claims sprint double
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

American Tori Bowie won the women's 100 metres world title on Sunday making up for her silver in last year's Olympics while Rio gold medallist Elaine Thompson struggled home in fifth place.

The 26-year-old made up metres on long time leader Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast to edge her with the final dip on the line.

Bowie fell to the ground after crossing the line and initially it was Ta Lou who celebrated only for the board to say otherwise.

"I had no idea that I had won," said Bowie, who has a habit of hurling herself at the line in major championships finals having done a similar thing in the Olympic 200m final last year which saw her take the bronze.

"The only thing I knew was that tonight I was going to lay it all on the line."

The Netherlands' Dafne Schippers finished third while hot favourite and 100m Olympic champion Thompson faded to fifth.

The 25-year-old Jamaican had started well but by halfway she had been swallowed up and was unable to find an extra gear as she had done most of the season.

Ta Lou then emerged as the clear leader but Bowie ate into her advantage and then produced the dip of her life to take the title from under the diminutive Ivorian's nose.

Ta Lou's compatriot and 2013 world double sprint medalist Murielle Ahoure also suffered frustration in being edged out of bronze by Schippers, who will look to retain her world 200m title later in the week.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Usain Bolt Jeered Gatlin gatecrashes legend's 100m farewell partybullet
2 Usain Bolt Party's over but Bolt happy to remain mum's golden boybullet
3 IAAF World Championships Day 3 highlights in Londonbullet

Athletics

US athlete Christian Coleman (L), US athlete Justin Gatlin (C) and Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) pose during the victory ceremony for the men's 100m at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London on August 6, 2017
World Championships Boos, then applause for Gatlin at medal ceremony
New Zealand's Tomas Walsh competes in the final of the men's shot put at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London on August 6, 2017
World Championships New Zealand's Walsh takes shot put gold
Bahrain's Rose Chelimo wins the women's marathon at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in central London on August 6, 2017
IAAF World Championships Bahrain's Rose Chelimo wins women's world marathon
US athlete Aries Merritt competes in the semi-finals of the men's 110m hurdles at the 2017 IAAF World Championships
World Championships Merritt's hopes of fairytale gold off to good start