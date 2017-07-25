World Athletics Championships :  Pearson, Tallent spearhead Aussie world team

The country's largest world title squad since Seville in 1999 includes 20 debutants from the Olympic Games in Rio last year.
"It ensures that we are likely to see a competitive few months ahead as athletes seek nomination for selection to the Australia Commonwealth Games Team," Athletics Australia said.
The Commonwealth Games next year are on home soil at the Gold Coast.
Australia won two silvers at the last world championships in Beijing two years ago -- Tallent in the 50km walk and Fabrice Lapierre in the long jump.
Australia squad:
Men
400m: Steven Solomon
800m: Peter Bol
1500m: Ryan Gregson, Luke Mathews
5000m: Morgan McDonald, Sam McEntee, Patrick Tiernan
10000m: Patrick Tiernan
110m hurdles: Nicholas Hough
Long Jump: Henry Frayne, Fabrice Lapierre
Pole Vault: Kurtis Marschall
Shot Put: Damien Birkenhead
Javelin: Hamish Peacock
Decathlon: Cedric Dubler
20km walk: Dane Bird-Smith, Rhydian Cowley
50km walk: Jared Tallent
Marathon: Jack Colreavy, Josh Harris, Brad Milosevic
4x100m Relay: Nick Andrews, Rohan Browning, Tom Gamble, Alex Hartmann, Trae Williams
Women
200m: Ella Nelson
400m: Morgan Mitchell
800m: Georgia Griffith
1500m: Zoe Buckman, Georgia Griffith, Linden Hall
5000m: Madeline Hills, Eloise Wellings
10000m: Madeline Hills, Eloise Wellings
100m hurdles: Sally Pearson
400m hurdles: Lauren Wells
3000m steeplechase: Genevieve La Caze
Long Jump: Brooke Stratton
Discus: Dani Stevens
Javelin: Kathryn Mitchell, Kelsey-Lee Roberts
20km walk: Regan Lamble, Beki Smith, Claire Tallent
Marathon: Milly Clark, Sinead Diver, Jess Trengove
4x400m relay: Ella Connolly, Morgan Mitchell, Ella Nelson, Anneliese Rubie, Jess Thornton, Lauren Wells