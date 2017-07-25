Home > Pulse Sports > Athletics >

Usain Bolt :  Sprint superstar headlines Jamaica's World Championship team

Usain Bolt Sprint superstar headlines Jamaica's World Championship team

Bolt has said he intends to run the 100m and the 4x100m relay at the worlds, his final event before retiring.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jamaica's Usain Bolt has said he intends to run the 100m and the 4x100m relay at the 2017 World Championships in London, his final event before retiring play

Jamaica's Usain Bolt has said he intends to run the 100m and the 4x100m relay at the 2017 World Championships in London, his final event before retiring

(AFP/File)

Bolt Record breaker goes sub-10sec in Monaco 100m
Van Niekerk wins Monaco 400m
Yohan Blake Olympic silver medalist takes sprint double at Jamaica nationals
In Monaco Bolt, Van Niekerk set to shine
Usain Bolt Olympic gold medalist to run 100m and 4x100m in London farewell
Elaine Thompson Sprinter in tune for worlds, concern for pole vaulter Braz
Van Niekerk World record holder storms 400m, Gatlin victorious
Van Niekerk World record holder ready for 400m dash return in Lausanne
Usain Bolt Jamaican sprint star confirms he is in final season of 'wonderful career'
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sprint superstar Usain Bolt is one of three Rio Olympic gold medalists leading a 59-strong Jamaican team named on Monday for next month's athletics World Championships in London.

Bolt has said he intends to run the 100m and the 4x100m relay at the worlds, his final event before retiring.

He's one of two reigning world champions, along with sprint hurdler Danielle Williams, who will be defending titles they won in China two years go.

Elaine Thompson, who won the Olympic Sprint double last year in Rio, and Omar McLeod -- the first man for the Caribbean island to win Olympic 110m hurdles gold -- are also in the team published by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association.

The team also includes sprint hurdler Hansle Parchment, shot putter O'Dayne Richards and 400m runner Shericka Jackson -- all individual medalists in Beijing two years ago.

Fedrick Dacres, the second ranked male discus thrower in the world, will attend his second World Championships.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sarah Sjostrom USA women win 4x100m world gold, Swedish claims world recordbullet
2 Bolt Record breaker goes sub-10sec in Monaco 100mbullet
3 Usain Bolt Legendary sprinter cries while serving as a pallbearer at...bullet

Athletics

Kenyan hurdler Nicholas Bett, pictured in 2015, will be forced to miss the London world athletics championships due to a serious stress fracture
Nicholas Bett Kenyan hurdler ruled out of worlds championships
Sally Pearson of Australia trains ahead of next month's world athletics championships in London
World Athletics Championships Pearson, Tallent spearhead Aussie world team
South Africa's Wayde Van Niekerk celebrates winning the mens' 400m event during the Diamond League athletics meeting Athletissima in Lausanne on July 6, 2017
Van Niekerk wins Monaco 400m
Usain Bolt (C) of Jamaica, pictured in June 2017, has struggled to produce his best form this season, running 10.03 in Kingston and 10.06 in Ostrava
In Monaco Bolt, Van Niekerk set to shine