Seye Ogunlewe wins third 100m titles at national trails

Seye Ogunlewe Sprinter wants to make Nigeria proud at ‘big stage’ after third 100m national championship title

Ogunlewe won the title in the last two editions in 2015 and 2016 and repeated the feat with a finish in 10:22 seconds,

Nigerian sprinter Seye Ogunlewe has revealed that his next aim is to make the country proud, after winning his third consecutive 100 m national championship title.

The 25-year-old is already looking at his next race.

Winning for the third means a lot to me and the team behind me. I am happy that I didn’t let myself down. That said, I have my eyes on the next race. I take this as a challenge for more work! I hope to make Nigeria proud on the big stage,” the sprinter said in a statement released his management, Temple Management Company (TMC).

Also speaking, the athlete’s representative, Koye Sowemimo, Head Of Sports, TMC, expressed satisfaction at the latest feat by his athlete.

Seye Ogunlewe (middle) with Harry Chukwudike and Obinna Metu play Seye Ogunlewe (middle) with Obinna Metu, and Harry Chukwudike who finished second and third respectively (Making of Champions )

 

What we have witnessed today is the result of a lot of hard work by Seye. We are pleased and proud of the remarkable feat of him emerging the national champion for the third consecutive time in a row. I am not sure if someone has set this record before now. I hope that this will inspire corporate Nigerian to line behind this great athlete to take his winning streak to the world stage,” said Sowemimo.

 

Ogunlewe remains the reigning fastest man in Nigeria after a record 10.12 seconds in the men’s 100m final at the All Nigeria Championships in Sapele, Delta State.

His achievements include emerging champion in the British University 100m (2014); he’s a 2-time British University Indoor silver medallist (2011/2012); British University Indoor 60m champion (2014) and the Irish Indoor 60m Champion (20120.

On the continent, he has been an African 4x100m silver medallist (Benin 2012); African 4x100m gold medallist (Morocco 2014); Nigeria 100m silver medallist (2013), Nigeria 100m champion (2015/2016) and is ranked the sixth top sprinter in Africa.

He is currently preparing for the 2017 World Championships; with sights set on the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Japan Olympics 2020.

