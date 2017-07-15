Home > Pulse Sports > Athletics >

Seye Ogunlewe retains 100m at national trials

Seye Ogunlewe Nigerian sprinter retains 100m at national trials

It is still however unclear if the 10.30s finish will be good enough to meet the qualifying standard for the World Championships in London.

  • Published:
Seye Ogunlewe play Seye Ogunlewe wins Nigeria's 100m title for third consecutive time (Information Ng)

Seye Ogunlewe Nigeria’s fastest man says in top form for 2016 competitions
Rio 2016 35 athletes to represent Nigeria
All-Africa Games SuperSport to showcase Nigerians
Rio 2016 Abandoned Nigerian athletes beg for financial support, open GoFundMe accounts
Seye Ogunlewe Nigerian sprinter signs deal with Temple Management Company
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian sprinter Seye Ogunlewe has for the third consecutive time won the 100m title at the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) national championship.

Ogunlewe won the title in the last two editions in 2015 and 2016 and repeated the feat with a finish in 10:22 seconds.

 

“Winning for the third means a lot to me and the team behind me. I am happy that I didn’t let myself down. That said, I have my eyes on the next race. I take this as a challenge for more work! I hope to make Nigeria proud on the big stage,” the sprinter said in a statement after his win.

 

Seye who is based in the United Kingdom had a warm weather training in Texas, USA before the national trials.

It is still however unclear if the 10.30s finish will be good enough to meet the qualifying standard for the World Championships in London.

Seye Ogunlewe (middle) with Harry Chukwudike and Obinna Metu play

Seye Ogunlewe (middle) with Harry Chukwudike and Obinna Metu

(Making of Champions )

 

Obinna Metu, with a time of 10.36s and Harry Chukwudike, 10.44s finished second and third respectively.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Lochte New dad postpones competitive returnbullet
2 Roberts cleared after kisses caused failed doping testbullet
3 Athletics Great Athletics great eases to victory in London, Thompson...bullet

Athletics

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) chairman Philip Craven offered his condolences to the friends and family of Abdullah Hayayei
In UAE Para-athlete dies in training accident
Blessing Okagbare
Blessing Okagbare Nigerian sprinter among athletes for Warri Relays
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and International Olympic Committee President Germany's Thomas Bach visit the Olympic Museum in Lausanne on July 10, 2017
Olympics Macron, LA mayor court IOC ahead key vote
French President Emmanuel Macron said he was representing a Paris team bolstered by "the complete unity of the country"
In France Macron hails Olympic values in push for 2024 hosting