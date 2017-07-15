Seye Ogunlewe retains 100m at national trials

Nigerian sprinter Seye Ogunlewe has for the third consecutive time won the 100m title at the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) national championship.

Ogunlewe won the title in the last two editions in 2015 and 2016 and repeated the feat with a finish in 10:22 seconds.

Watch Seye Ogunlewe racing to his third consecutive 100m title at the #NationalTrials in Abuja https://t.co/LP4X8v5CCv — Making of Champions (@MakingOfChamps) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

“Winning for the third means a lot to me and the team behind me. I am happy that I didn’t let myself down. That said, I have my eyes on the next race. I take this as a challenge for more work! I hope to make Nigeria proud on the big stage,” the sprinter said in a statement after his win.

Nigerian Champion! just grateful to God that I am running. Thanks for all the messages means so much! God bless #grateful ❤️ — Seye Ogunlewe jnr (@seyeogunlewe) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Seye who is based in the United Kingdom had a warm weather training in Texas, USA before the national trials.

It is still however unclear if the 10.30s finish will be good enough to meet the qualifying standard for the World Championships in London.

Obinna Metu, with a time of 10.36s and Harry Chukwudike, 10.44s finished second and third respectively.