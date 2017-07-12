Home > Pulse Sports > Athletics >

Okagbare, Nigerian athletes among athletes for Warri Relays

Blessing Okagbare Nigerian sprinter among athletes for Warri Relays

Making the standards for the IAAF World Championships is still at stake at the Warri Relays for athletes who are yet to make it.

  • Published:
Blessing Okagbare play Blessing Okagbare (Getty Images )

Blessing Okagbare Nigerian sprinter warms up for Oslo Diamond League with personal season’s best
Mary Onyali-Omagbemi Nigerian athletics legend wants to be vice-president of AFN
IAAF World Relays AFN releases provisional list of 13 female athletes
Blessing Okagbare Nigerian athlete gets silver medal from 2008 Olympics
Blessing Okagbare Olympic medalist caught in embarrassing wig mishap
Blessing Okagbare Nigerian athlete qualifies for long jump event of IAAF World Championship
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare and a host of other athletes will be hitting Warri for the 2017 Warri Relays and CAA Grand Prix on Tuesday, July 18.

Okagbaere, Tobi Amusa, Ese Brume, Ogho-Oghene Egwero and a slew of other athletes will be in Warri for the events.

Ese brume play Ese Brume (Getty Images )

 

Making the standards for the IAAF World Championships is still at stake at the Warri Relays for athletes who are yet to make it.

It will be Okagbare first race since her impressive third place finish at the London Diamond League where she ran a season’s best of 10:99s last week.

She has qualified for the 100m, 200m & Long Jump of the IAAF World Athletes Championship in London.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Christian Coleman Sprint star cruises, Lyles out at US world team trialsbullet
2 Olympics Macron, LA mayor court IOC ahead key votebullet
3 Macron French president to meet IOC chief in Lausannebullet

Athletics

Britain's Mo Farah celebrates after winning the 3000m at the IAAF Diamond League Anniversary Games in London on July 9, 2017
Athletics Great Athletics great eases to victory in London, Thompson edges Schippers
French President Emmanuel Macron said he was representing a Paris team bolstered by "the complete unity of the country"
In France Macron hails Olympic values in push for 2024 hosting
South Africa's Wayde Van Niekerk celebrates winning the mens' 400m event during the Diamond League athletics meeting Athletissima in Lausanne on July 6, 2017
Van Niekerk World record holder storms 400m, Gatlin victorious
Blessing Okagbare
Blessing Okagbare Nigerian athlete qualifies for long jump event of IAAF World Championship