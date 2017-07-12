Okagbare, Nigerian athletes among athletes for Warri Relays

Top Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare and a host of other athletes will be hitting Warri for the 2017 Warri Relays and CAA Grand Prix on Tuesday, July 18.

Okagbaere, Tobi Amusa, Ese Brume, Ogho-Oghene Egwero and a slew of other athletes will be in Warri for the events.

Making the standards for the IAAF World Championships is still at stake at the Warri Relays for athletes who are yet to make it.

It will be Okagbare first race since her impressive third place finish at the London Diamond League where she ran a season’s best of 10:99s last week.

She has qualified for the 100m, 200m & Long Jump of the IAAF World Athletes Championship in London.