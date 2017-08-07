Home > Pulse Sports > Athletics >

Nicolas Maduro :  Venezuelan President offers official plane to blocked athletes

The leftist leader regularly accuses the opposition of sabotaging the country's economy in collaboration with the United States.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, shown in this July 31 file photo, says he's willing to travel "by motorbike or mule" to make his plane available to his country's athletes play

(AFP/File)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday offered his official plane to national athletes who have had to forfeit competitions abroad because of lack of commercial flights out of their crisis-hit country.

"If they can't manage (flights) because of saboteurs, the presidential plane is available for the national teams to take them wherever in the world," Maduro said on state television.

Several major foreign airlines, pressured by currency controls and growing insecurity in Venezuela, have suspended or reduced services, making flights out few and costly.

The country's national volleyball, fencing and softball teams have been affected recently, some forfeiting because they were unable to make competitions in other countries.

Maduro said he could travel overland, "by motorbike or mule," if necessary, "but our national teams must not miss any international competition."

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

