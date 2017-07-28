Katie Ledecky :  Athlete wins fourth gold in 4x200m freestyle

Katie Ledecky led the USA to the women's 4x200m freestyle title at the world championships on Thursday with a powerful anchor leg to win her fourth gold medal in Budapest.

Ledecky touched the wall at seven minutes, 43.39 seconds while Li Bingjie, who took silver for China, finished at 1.57 secs back and Adriane Titmus earned bronze for Australia at 5.12.

"It was a big victory for us," said Ledecky.

Victory marked a great night for the United States after Chase Kalisz earlier won the men's 200m individual medley gold.

Then Caeleb Dressel and Nathan Adrian came first and second respectively in the men's 100m freestyle final.

Ledecky swung the relay for the USA quartet when she dived in for the final leg.

She was on Li's shoulder for the first 50 metres, but made her move at the first turn and ended up finishing a full length ahead of the Chinese.

Having been beaten into joint second by Federica Pellegrini in Wednesday's 200m freestyle -- Ledecky's first defeat in 13 finals at world championships -- the 20-year-old freestyle queen bounced back in style.

"I had no frustation about yesterday any more," insisted Ledecky.

"The race was very close for so long, but I had confidence in my other teammates that we can do it together."

Ledecky has now won five medals at these championships after gold in the 400m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, the 4x100m, plus that 200m silver.

Another gold beckons for her on Saturday night when she defends her 800m freestyle crown as the reigning world and Olympic champion.