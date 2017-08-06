Home > Pulse Sports > Athletics >

Geoffrey Kirui :  Kenyan wins men's world marathon

Geoffrey Kirui Kenyan wins men's world marathon

Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui won the men's world marathon on Sunday, making up for his country's podium no-show in the last two championships.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui wins the men's marathon athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in central London on August 6, 2017 play

Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui wins the men's marathon athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in central London on August 6, 2017

(AFP)

Zou Shiming China boxing star primed for biggest battle yet
Mayweather Bout UFC's McGregor applies for Nevada fight license - Reports
Mike Tyson Former boxer launches fitness franchise
Mayweather Vs McGregor McGregor becomes eligible for boxing licence
WBA Foul-mouthed Haye rises to Bellew fans bait
In Las Vegas Mayweather-McGregor bout edging closer?
Olympic Games Today in Rio: USA go for three-peat
Floyd Mayweather Boxing legend offers $15m to McGregor for fight
In Ghana The neighbourhood where boxing is a way of life
Rio 2016 IOC sanctions three boxers for betting during Rio 2016
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui won the men's world marathon on Sunday, making up for his country's podium no-show in the last two championships.

Kirui, this season's Boston marathon winner, clocked 2hr 08min 27sec for gold, 1min 22sec ahead of Ethiopian rival Tamirat Tola.

Alphonse Simbu of Tanzania claimed bronze, just 2sec adrift of Tola after 42km around a 10km Thames river embankment loop in central London in glorious sunshine.

Tola, the Olympic bronze medallist at 10,000m and fastest in the field here with his season's best of 2:04.11, led the field through the halfway point in 1:05.28, accompanied by Kenyans Kirui and Gideon Kipketer, with this year's London champion Daniel Wanjiru a couple of seconds back.

At the 1:38 mark, Tola surged to open up a 20-metre lead on Kirui, but the Kenyan gradually reeled the Ethiopian back in and spurted past him to become the fifth gold medallist from the east African powerhouse in the marathon.

Britain's Callum Hawkins finished fourth in a personal best of 2:10.17, while Kipketer claimed fifth in 2:10.56, a place ahead of Italy's Daniele Meucci, given the same time, a personal best.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Usain Bolt Jeered Gatlin gatecrashes legend's 100m farewell partybullet
2 Usain Bolt Party's over but Bolt happy to remain mum's golden boybullet
3 World championships Thompson, Schippers reach 100m semisbullet

Athletics

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson competes in the heats of the 100m event during the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, on August 5
IAAF World Championships Day 3 highlights in London
Justin Gatlin of the US reacts after winning the final of the 100m event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, on August 5
Justin Gatlin Champion on the defensive in his moment of glory
Jamaica's Usain Bolt prepares to compete in the heats of the 100m event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, on August 4, 2017
IAAF World Championships Day 2 highlights of tournament in London
Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts after the heats of the men's 100m at the IAAF World Championships in London on August 4, 2017
Usain Bolt Record breaker targets 12th world title in London 100m