Home > Pulse Sports > Athletics >

Blessing Okagbare crashes out of 100m in 2017 World Championships

2017 World Championships Team Nigeria Day 3 review

Okagbare lost out to Tori Bowie, Murielle Ahoure, Michelle-Lee Ahye who came first, second and third respectively in Women's 100m semifinal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Blessing Okagbare and Tori Bowie play Blessing Okagbare (left) did not have a good day on Day 3 of the 2017 World Championships (Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Usain Bolt Jeered Gatlin gatecrashes legend's 100m farewell party
World championships Thompson, Schippers reach 100m semis
David Rudisha Kenyan star out of world championships
Blessing Okagbare Nigerian sprinter among athletes for Warri Relays
IAAF World Championships Day 3 highlights in London
2017 World Championships Team Nigeria Day 4 schedule (Monday, August 7)
Alistair Brownlee Olympic triathlon champ to miss rest of 2017
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On the day three of the 2017 World Championship, the biggest name in Nigerian athletics Blessing Okagbare could not qualify for the final of the Women’s 100m.

Running in Lane 5 of the semi final, Okagbare lost out to Tori Bowie, Murielle Ahoure, Michelle-Lee Ahye who came first, second and third respectively.

Okagbare has been to three consecutive 100m final after making it in 2011, 2013 and 2015 at the World Championships in Daegu, Moscow and Beijing respectively.

Kendall Ellis, Chrisann Gordon and Margaret Bamgbose play Kendall Ellis, Chrisann Gordon and Margaret Bamgbose (ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Her only chance for a medal will be at the women’s 4x100m relay.

Team Nigeria had a good outing at the Women’s 400m as Yinka Ajayi, Margaret Bamgbose and Patience Okon-George all made it to the semi-final.

Yinka Ajayi ran in Heat 2 and finished third in a time of 51.58s. Okon-George finished second in her own Heat, running a time of 51.83s only behind Quanera Hayes.

Bamgbose ran the fasted of her compatriot, running a Season’s Best (SB) of 51.57s to finish 3rd in Heat 6.

The Nigerian trio will be competing in the semi-finals later today.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Usain Bolt Jeered Gatlin gatecrashes legend's 100m farewell partybullet
2 Usain Bolt Party's over but Bolt happy to remain mum's golden boybullet
3 IAAF World Championships Day 3 highlights in Londonbullet

Athletics

Patience Okon George
2017 World Championships Team Nigeria Day 4 schedule (Monday, August 7)
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, shown in this July 31 file photo, says he's willing to travel "by motorbike or mule" to make his plane available to his country's athletes
Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan President offers official plane to blocked athletes
Ryan Lochte won the 200m individual medley at the US Open Swimming Championships in a meet record of 1min 59.24sec, in East Meadow, New York, on August 6, 2017
Ryan Lochte Four-time Olympian sets US Open meet record in 200m medley
US athlete Christian Coleman (L), US athlete Justin Gatlin (C) and Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) pose during the victory ceremony for the men's 100m at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London on August 6, 2017
World Championships Boos, then applause for Gatlin at medal ceremony