On the day three of the 2017 World Championship, the biggest name in Nigerian athletics Blessing Okagbare could not qualify for the final of the Women’s 100m.

Running in Lane 5 of the semi final, Okagbare lost out to Tori Bowie, Murielle Ahoure, Michelle-Lee Ahye who came first, second and third respectively.

Okagbare has been to three consecutive 100m final after making it in 2011, 2013 and 2015 at the World Championships in Daegu, Moscow and Beijing respectively.

Her only chance for a medal will be at the women’s 4x100m relay.

Team Nigeria had a good outing at the Women’s 400m as Yinka Ajayi, Margaret Bamgbose and Patience Okon-George all made it to the semi-final.

Yinka Ajayi ran in Heat 2 and finished third in a time of 51.58s. Okon-George finished second in her own Heat, running a time of 51.83s only behind Quanera Hayes.

Bamgbose ran the fasted of her compatriot, running a Season’s Best (SB) of 51.57s to finish 3rd in Heat 6.

The Nigerian trio will be competing in the semi-finals later today.