2017 World Championship: Team Nigeria Day 4 schedule

2017 World Championships Team Nigeria Day 4 schedule (Monday, August 7)

Team Nigeria will be in action on day four of the 2017 World Championship in London.

  • Published:
Patience Okon George play Patience Okon George (Getty Images )

Women’s 400m

8:55pm – Semifinal 1– Patience Okon George Vs Shaunae Miller-Uibo

9:03pm – Semifinal 2 – Yinka Ajayi vs Allyson Felix

9:11 pm – Semifinal 3- Margaret Bamgbose vs Phyllis Francis & Amantle Montsho

Men’s Triple Jump Qualification

6:35pm- Group B- Tosin Oke (2016 African Champion) vs Will Claye (Rio 2016 Silver medallist).

Women’s 400m Hurdles

8:06pm – Heat 5- Glory Nathaniel vs Rhonda Whyte (Jamaican Champion).

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

