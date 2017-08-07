2017 World Championship: Team Nigeria Day 4 schedule

Team Nigeria will be in action on day four of the 2017 World Championship in London.
Women’s 400m
8:55pm – Semifinal 1– Patience Okon George Vs Shaunae Miller-Uibo
9:03pm – Semifinal 2 – Yinka Ajayi vs Allyson Felix
9:11 pm – Semifinal 3- Margaret Bamgbose vs Phyllis Francis & Amantle Montsho
Men’s Triple Jump Qualification
6:35pm- Group B- Tosin Oke (2016 African Champion) vs Will Claye (Rio 2016 Silver medallist).
Women’s 400m Hurdles
8:06pm – Heat 5- Glory Nathaniel vs Rhonda Whyte (Jamaican Champion).