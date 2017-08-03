Home > Pulse Sports >

Arsene Wenger :  Neymar deal 'beyond rationality', says Arsenal manager

Arsene Wenger Neymar deal 'beyond rationality', says Arsenal manager

Neymar's imminent mega-transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain is "beyond calculation and rationality", Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Neymar's imminent transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain shows fees in the game are now out of control play

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Neymar's imminent transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain shows fees in the game are now out of control

(AFP/File)

Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles striker joins Leicester City from Manchester City
Neymar Financial Fair Play, striker's deal explained
Champions League Ogu, Emenike's clubs qualify for final playoff stage
Super Eagles NFF have concluded plans for away trip to Cameroon
Enrico Pionetti New Super Eagles goalkeeper coach says it’s a ‘privilege’ to work for Nigeria
Odion Ighalo Striker has been informed he will be part of Super Eagles squad for Cameroon
Women's Euro Denmark beat Austria on penalties to reach final
Frank Lampard Chelsea legend joins BT Sports as pundit
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Neymar's imminent mega-transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain is "beyond calculation and rationality", Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Thursday.

In a reference to PSG's super-rich Qatari backers, Wenger said the 222 million euros ($260 million) deal was a consequence of what happens when "a country owns a club".

"For me, it is the consequence of the ownerships and that has completely changed the whole landscape of football in the last 15 years," he told a press conference at the Emirates Stadium.

"Once a country owns a club, everything is possible.

"It becomes very difficult to respect the financial fair play because you can have different ways or different interests for a country to have such a big player to represent a country.

"It can't justify the investments and looks unusual for the game."

Wenger said Qatar's use of football as a vessel for soft diplomacy meant PSG's owners did not need to worry about whether the transfer represents value for money.

"We are not in a period anymore where you think, in some places: 'If I invest that, I will get that back.' We are beyond that," said the Frenchman.

"The number today involves a lot of passion, pride, public interest and you cannot rationalise that anymore."

Citing the 1979 transfer from Birmingham City to Nottingham Forest of Trevor Francis, who became Britain's first £1 million ($1.3 million, 1.1 million euros) player, Wenger said fees were now out of control.

"It also looks like the inflation is accelerating," he said.

"We crossed the 100 million (euros) line last year (when Paul Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus) and, only one year later, we're crossing the 200 million line.

"When you think that Trevor Francis was the first £1 million player and that looked unreasonable, it shows you how much distance and how far we have come, how big football has become.

"It's beyond calculation and beyond rationality."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 La Liga How do Spanish football buyout clauses work?bullet
2 Mauricio Pochettino Kane put Morata off joining Spurs, says Tottenham bossbullet
3 Neymar Barcelona confirm forward wants to leavebullet

Sports

Financial Fair Play was first approved by European football's governing body UEFA in 2010 to try and combat soaring debts in the game
Neymar Financial Fair Play, striker's deal explained
Denmark's players celebrate after winning the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 football tournament semi-final match between Denmark and Austria at the Rat Verlegh Stadium, in Breda, on August 3, 2017
Women's Euro Denmark beat Austria on penalties to reach final
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard Chelsea legend joins BT Sports as pundit
Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo Striker has been informed he will be part of Super Eagles squad for Cameroon