Home > Sports >

Arsenal to face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League

Top Draw Arsenal to face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16

Arsenal are set to play AC Milan on 8 March and 15 March in the UEFA Europa League.

  • Published:
Arsenal to face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 play

Arsenal to face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In an amazing turn of events, Arsenal have been handed AC milan in the UEFA Europa League draw.

The draw was held on 23 February, 2018 as matchups in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 games were decided.

Ac Milan are will play Arsenal at the San Siro on 8 March,2018 in the 1 Leg with the returning leg transpiring on 15 March,2018 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal draw AC Milan in UEFA Europa League Round of 16 play

Arsenal draw AC Milan in UEFA Europa League Round of 16

The two sides have not met in any European competition since 2012 at the 1/16 stage of the UEFA Champions League.

READ MORE: This is how Muniru Sulley celebrated Muntari’s deal with La Coruna

Arsenal got eliminated 4-3 on aggregate in the 2011/2012 UEFA Champions League season.

Arsenal will look to win their first European competition since the UEFA Cup winners Cup in 1995.

AC Milan play

AC Milan

 

That still stands as the only continental trophy Arsenal have annexed in history.

AC Milan have an array of 7 UEFA Champions Leagues, 2 UEFA Cup winners cup and 5 UEFA Super Cups to boast of in his trophy cabinet.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Top Draw Arsenal to face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16bullet
2 D'tigers Check out the new jerseys for Nigeria's basketball teambullet
3 Jimmy Vicaut French sprinter in fitness race for worldsbullet

Sports

Police made nine arrests during violence before Thursday's Europa League match between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow in which a Spanish police officer died of a heart attack
Football Zidane, Valverde condemn violence after policeman killed in Bilbao trouble
FIFA World Cup arrives Nigeria in March for global tour
World Cup Trophy Tour Check out this hilarious Vox Pop on the meaning of FIFA
Charged: Pep Guardiola sporting the yellow ribbon
Football FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol
Here is what to expect as trophy arrives Nigeria
World Cup Trophy Tour Here is what to expect as trophy arrives Nigeria