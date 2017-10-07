Home > Pulse Sports >

Japan Open :  Mannarino defeats Cilic, reaches Tokyo finals

France's 31st-ranked Adrian Mannarino secured a spot in the men's singles finals as he overpowered top seed Croatian Marin Cilic at Japan Open on Saturday.

Adrian Mannarino of France returns a shot against Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles semi-final match of the Japan Open in Tokyo on October 7, 2017 play

Adrian Mannarino of France returns a shot against Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles semi-final match of the Japan Open in Tokyo on October 7, 2017

(AFP/File)
Mannarino defeated big-serving Cilic, runner-up to Roger Federer at this year's Wimbledon, with a 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-0 win in a fierce match which lasted for nearly three hours.

The 29-year-old Frenchman now faces Belgium's David Goffin who beat Cilic in the semi-final in Tokyo last season.

Goffin, 26, booked a place in the finals after a tight two-hour match with eighth seed Diego Schwartzman from Argentina.

Goffin finished off Schwartzman, who put an end to the impressive run of world number 46 Steve Johnson on Friday, with a 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (8/6) victory.

Both the first and second set went to a tie-break but the match ended when Schwartzman hit a backhand long of the baseline.

The Japan Open has been played since 1972 and its previous winners include a roll-call of the game's greats, including Ken Rosewall, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Federer and Nadal.

