21st FIFA World Cup starts today

news

The 21st World Cup began in extraordinary fashion as the World came together at the Luzhinki Stadium in Russia.

The was a lot of glamour and passion which oozed out of the stands as the World had been set alight with football once again.

READ ALSO:Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbers

The wonderful afternoon in Moscow begun with a wonderful opening ceremony where the official Mascot Zibivaka and the official ball Telstar was in full display.

Robbie Williams performed to the gathering which got the crowd crazy.

Other performers include Opera singer Placido Domingo who famously sound tracked Italia '90 performed alongside Luciano Pavarotti and José Carreras - will also be performing. Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flora

Iker Casillas presented the trophy to all and sundry at the opening ceremony

President of Russia Vladimir Puttin also spoke to the gathering where he welcomed the world to Russia for the World Cup.

READ ALSO:Africans who did not vote for Morocco in the World Cup bid

The President of FIFA Gianni Infantino has also spoke right before the national anthem was played for kickoff.