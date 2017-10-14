Home > Pulse Sports >

2018 World Cup Spain to play Russia in friendly: Spanish football federation

Spain will play 2018 World Cup hosts Russia on November 14 as part of their build-up for next summer's finals, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) announced Friday.

Spain's national football team, pictured on October 8, 2017, have been unbeaten for 14 games

Spain's national football team, pictured on October 8, 2017, have been unbeaten for 14 games

(AFP/File)
The RFEF said they had also organised a game against 2014 World Cup quarter-finalists Costa Rica on November 11 in Malaga.

Both Russia and Spain were knocked out in the group stages in Brazil in 2014, while Costa Rica were only denied a shock semi-final place by a penalty shoot-out defeat by the Netherlands.

But 2010 World Cup winners Spain won Group G of European qualifying ahead of Italy to make the finals, and the friendly in St Petersburg is at the Kretovsky Stadium, which will host a semi-final and the third-place play-off next year.

Costa Rica also booked a place at the World Cup by finishing second to Mexico in CONCACAF qualifying.

Spain are unbeaten in the 14 games overseen by new coach Julen Lopetegui.

