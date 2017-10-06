Home > Pulse Sports >

2018 World Cup :  Spain punch tournament ticket, Serbia made to wait

2018 World Cup Spain punch tournament ticket, Serbia made to wait

Heavyweights Spain qualified for the 2018 World Cup with a routine 3-0 home win over Albania, but Serbia must wait to seal to their place following a 3-2 loss in Austria.

  • Published:
Albania's Etrit Berisha (L) vies with Spain's Rodrigo Moreno during their World Cup 2018 qualifier match Spain in Alicante on October 6, 2017 play

Albania's Etrit Berisha (L) vies with Spain's Rodrigo Moreno during their World Cup 2018 qualifier match Spain in Alicante on October 6, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Heavyweights Spain qualified for the 2018 World Cup with a routine 3-0 home win over Albania, but Serbia must wait to seal to their place following a 3-2 loss in Austria.

Rodrigo, Isco and Thiago Alcantara all scored inside the first 30 minutes in Alicante as the 2010 world champions locked up top spot in Group G as Italy were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by Macedonia in Turin.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was greeted with a mixture of jeers and applause on his 92nd international appearance just days after voting in a referendum on Catalan independence deemed illegal by the Spanish government and blighted by police violence.

Four-time World Cup winners Italy are destined for the November play-offs after Macedonian substitute Aleksandar Trajkovski's 77th-minute equaliser cancelled out a first-half goal by veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Serbia missed out on a chance to wrap up qualification from Group D with a match to spare as Louis Schaub struck a minute from time to give Austria victory in Vienna.

Serbia, who could have sealed a spot in Russia with victory, led through an early Luka Milivojevic goal but fell behind as Austria replied through efforts from Guido Burgstaller and Marko Arnautovic.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic had levelled on 83 minutes before Schaub's winner, but Serbia can still advance by defeating Georgia in their final qualifier in Belgrade on Monday.

Wales' Tom Lawrence controls the ball next to Georgia's Otar Kakabadze during their FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification match in Tbilisi on October 6, 2017 play

Wales' Tom Lawrence controls the ball next to Georgia's Otar Kakabadze during their FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification match in Tbilisi on October 6, 2017

(AFP)

Tom Lawrence scored his first international goal to earn Wales a vital 1-0 victory in Georgia and keep them firmly in the hunt for a finals berth.

The Derby County forward rifled in the winner four minutes after half-time in Tbilisi as Chris Coleman's team stayed a point clear of third-placed Republic of Ireland.

The Irish brushed Moldova aside 2-0 in Dublin through a first-half brace from Daryl Murphy and now face Wales at home in a final-round showdown with first place in the group still in play.

"All we can do is work hard and take care of our business. We have a huge test on Monday night against the Republic of Ireland. We have a game plan and we will see where it takes us," Coleman told Sky Sports.

Serbia head the section on 18 points with Wales, aiming to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1958, second on 17 and Ireland another point further back.

Iceland took a huge step towards a maiden World Cup appearance with an impressive 3-0 win over Turkey in Eskisehir that leaves the hosts all but out of the running.

Johann Gudmundsson, Birkir Bjarnason and Kari Arnason scored as Iceland pulled two points clear of Croatia at the top of Group I after the latter were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to eliminated Finland.

Ukraine are level on 17 points with Croatia following a 2-0 win away to Kosovo and host the Croats in Kiev on Monday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Independence Day 10 iconic Nigerian sporting moments since 1960bullet
2 2018 World Cup Nigeria on the brink of tournamentbullet
3 2018 World Cup Depleted Ghana squad prepares to face Ugandabullet

Related Articles

Morata Chelsea striker eyes quick return from injury
Marco Verratti Midfielder ruled out of Italy's World Cup qualifier
Gerard Pique Tearful player haunted by 'worst experience'
Gerard Pique Proud defender a lightning rod in Catalonia chaos
Spain Country replaces injured Morata, Iniesta, Carvajal
Gerard Pique 'Proud' player to carry on for Spain despite Catalonia backing
Argentina Country in danger, Syria target FIFA World Cup joy
FC Barcelona, Iniesta Parties urge dialogue in Catalonia crisis
Gerard Pique Defender jeers rain on Spain's World Cup party
2018 World Cup Spain shrug off Catalonia crisis to qualify for tournament

Sports

NFF, TGI signing
NFF All you need to know about federation’s sponsorship deals with TGI and Payporte
Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta speaks after renewing his contract at the Camp Nou, on October 6, 2017
Andres Iniesta Midfielder agrees first 'lifetime' contract at Barca
Twenty-four nations are competing in the Under-17 World Cup, which is being held in New Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati and Kolkata
2018 World Cup India gives 27,000 free tickets to avert tournament embarrassment'
Giorgio Chiellini could earn his 93rd cap against Macedonia
Giorgio Chiellini Defender aims to boost bruised Italy