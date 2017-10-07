Home > Pulse Sports >

2018 World Cup :  India gives 27,000 free tickets to avert tournament embarrassment'

2018 World Cup India gives 27,000 free tickets to avert tournament embarrassment'

India gave away 27,000 tickets for the opening games of the Under-17 World Cup in New Delhi on Friday in a bid to avoid the embarrassment of empty stands when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends, an official said.

  • Published:
Twenty-four nations are competing in the Under-17 World Cup, which is being held in New Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati and Kolkata play

Twenty-four nations are competing in the Under-17 World Cup, which is being held in New Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati and Kolkata

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

India gave away 27,000 tickets for the opening games of the Under-17 World Cup in New Delhi on Friday in a bid to avoid the embarrassment of empty stands when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends, an official said.

Thousands of children filled the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium to boost India's first major sporting event since the 2010 Commonwealth Games, which was marked by vast open spaces in stadiums.

Sales for the youth World Cup have been disappointing despite the presence of Brazil, Spain, Germany, England and other top teams.

India lost their opening encounter against the United States 3-0 at the 56,000-capacity Nehru Stadium, with Modi watching the first few minutes of the game.

"We have given away 27,000 tickets to schools around the Delhi region and will also provide pick and drop facility. It will be embarrassing for us if the stadium looks empty," an organising committee member told AFP on condition of anonymity.

School children and local fans cheered as two-time champions Ghana edged past Colombia 1-0 in the first game of the day in Delhi.

"It is a relief to see such a good atmosphere. One is always jittery on the first day of a tournament, but as they say, well begun is half done," said a FIFA official.

The event, which runs until October 28, has been dogged by fears over India's pollution. Greenpeace issued a report that said the poor quality of air in India's cities poses a "serious health risk" to players and spectators.

Twenty-four nations are competing in the event, which is being held in New Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati and Kolkata.

Greenpeace said all six cities "share dangerous levels of air pollution" but singled out New Delhi as the venue with the highest risk.

"Air pollution levels during the Indian tournament could be significantly worse than during the 2008 Beijing Olympics," the report warned.

India's capital will host its last game of the tournament on October 16, just before pollution levels spike around the Diwali festival, when Hindus celebrate by setting off huge amounts of fireworks.

Media reports said matches were deliberately kept out of Delhi after October 16 because of pollution fears.

India's Supreme Court has ordered authorities to take precautions ahead of the festival, and measures under consideration include pulling some cars off roads and closing polluting industries.

World Cup organisers did not comment on the Greenpeace report.

The 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi were meant to showcase India's ability to stage key events but left memories of shoddy venues, empty stadiums and massive budget overruns.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Independence Day 10 iconic Nigerian sporting moments since 1960bullet
2 2018 World Cup Nigeria on the brink of tournamentbullet
3 2018 World Cup Depleted Ghana squad prepares to face Ugandabullet

Related Articles

Under-17 World Cup Puyol kicks off ticket sales for tournament in India
David James Asia to beat Africa to World Cup football win
Under-17 World Cup India's first FIFA tournament to be staged in Delhi
U17 World Cup India says no repeat of Commonwealth shambles
Harry Kane Spurs striker ready for England captaincy
Clint Dempsey Milestone for player as US down Costa Rica to reach football Gold Cup final
China Dane at vanguard of country's World Cup quest

Sports

NFF, TGI signing
NFF All you need to know about federation’s sponsorship deals with TGI and Payporte
Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta speaks after renewing his contract at the Camp Nou, on October 6, 2017
Andres Iniesta Midfielder agrees first 'lifetime' contract at Barca
Giorgio Chiellini could earn his 93rd cap against Macedonia
Giorgio Chiellini Defender aims to boost bruised Italy
Netherlands' Arjen Robben, pictured here, said he believes his team can reach the 2018 World Cup
Arjen Robben Winger 'still believes' Dutch can qualify