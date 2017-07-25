Pulse Album Review :  Meek Mill is counting his blessings on “Wins & Losses”

Album - Wins & Losses

Artist - Meek Mill

Record Label - Maybach Music Group (2017)

Duration: 67 minutes

The past year has been a wild ride for Meek Mill. It has been filled with wins and L’s, although the L’s happen to dominate the mainstream conversation. From losing a battle with Drake to breaking up with Nicki Minaj, there’s just been a lot for one man to take.

But credit to Meek Mill, the music keeps coming, and he has continued to record and release. Last year’s “Dream Chasers 4” might not have kept moved the industry deeply, but it did steer the conversation about Meek Mill towards the mic and his ability to document his personal hustle into music for fans to enjoy. That’s why Meek Mill is loved, and that’s why his relevance is still on point.

“Wins & Losses” is the new project, and the rapper is about town, promoting again. There’s a clear narrative of his life experiences fuelling the theme, and he goes in. A man can’t always win, neither will loss be his full story. A balance of both, combines to paint the full picture, and for Meek, he has had his fair share of those.

And that is what this album offers. It provides the wisdom, stories and learnings from his life in Philadelphia, watching his boy Snupe get killed, and being discriminated by the system which still continues to punish him for a crime he committed when he was a teenager.

"Wins and the losses, it come with being bosses…N----s tried to count me out, I guess they thought I was normal…They ain't know I was different, I'm like "Lord be my witness." He raps on title opener.

These lines become poetic, with the classic Meek delivery that has him screaming into the microphone and raging to bring down the fire. There’s a lot of introspective paranoia as the project unfolds.

"Seen half these n---as turn they back when rappers tried to come for me. Don't want them in my company just want to be a company"

But ultimately the project always tapers off at his current life of success and getting rich. Meek Mill has risen above everything else, and although his demons haunt him, but the chains, the Wraith and the possibility of Forbes mentions are the focus now and tomorrow.

"Started off poor with plans to earn more. Now we own stores and f--k the baddest whores. I was on tour with n----s that's so raw. Started selling white, we won't sell it no more" He rhymes and celebrates on ‘1942 Flows’.

On ‘These scars’ it’s: “No more Rollies, I'm just buying more properties. Young n---as watching me, give 'em that game properly”

And while this motivational fest is deeply satisfying, there’s a feeling that you have heard it all before. Meek doesn’t push the envelope here, sticking in his comfort zones and providing material from his immediate surrounding. “Wins & Losses” is a great project for Meek fans, but if you wanted more growth, you have to wait for it on the next project.

Rating: 3/5

Ratings

1-Dull

2-Boring

2.5-Average

3-Worth Checking Out

3.5-Hot

4-Smoking Hot

4.5-Amazing

5-Perfection